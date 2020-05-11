Netflix's 'Cursed' Images Put Katherine Langford In An All New Fantasy Setting

Katherine Langford was initially introduced to American audiences via the Netflix streaming hit 13 Reasons Why. The irony of her starring role of Hannah Baker is that from the outset, the character was dead, playing out mainly in flashback sequences over the first two seasons. But the show made her a household name and led to roles in Love, Simon and Knives Out. Now, she's returned to the streamer in Netflix's Cursed. New images from the series promise a new take on the King Arthur myth, starring Langford as Nimue, the famed Lady of the Lake.

Monty Python famously referred to the story of the Lady of the Lake as "Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords," and then went on to protest this was no basis for a system of government. It's not an incorrect characterization. In most Arthurian legends, from the famous 1980s-era Excalibur to more recent BBC series Merlin, the Lady of the Lake is less a person than a vision, a magical creature who rises from the waters, bearing a sword. She then bestows it on Arthur, before retreating to the pond from whence she came, never to be seen again.

But what if that's not how it happened? Based on the novel by Thomas Wheeler, the 10-episode series asks: "But what if the Sword has chosen a Queen?"

The series' synopsis reads:

Cursed is a reimagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

Here's that "young mercenary," Arthur, played by Devon Terrell.

Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård) will also be part of the series.

And here is the evil King Uther Pendragon (Sebastian Armesto), who Langford's Nimue will go toe to toe with before all is said and done.

In the original myth, Ygraine is the mother of Arthur. Here, she's re-imagined as Sister Igraine, played by Shalom Brune-Franklin.

And this is Nimue's fey friend, Pym, played by Lily Newmark.

Cursed does not yet have a release date, but is expected to arrive sometime in the summer of 2020.