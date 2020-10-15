When Netflix announced it was paying Shonda Rhimes $150 million over five years to leave her longtime home at ABC and move to the streamer, fans assumed more Grey's Anatomy-like shows were in their future. Now, Netflix has no less than eight titles in development with "Shondaland for Netflix" as it's called, and the first series set to premiere is anything but contemporary or hospital-set. Netflix's Bridgerton Season 1 is based on the Julia Quinn Romantic Universe, a set of interlocking regency romance novels that have delighted readers for decades. And if the new photos of the show are any indication, there's a lot to be excited about.

The Bridgerton series is, by far, Quinn's most successful. But her regency set universe didn't start with Daphne Bridgerton's story in The Duke & I. Quinn had already done three runs at creating interconnected stories set in her version of London's society ball scene. The first series, Splendid, gave readers American Emma Dunster acting as the introduction to such figures who would go on to appear in all Quinn's books, like Lady Danbury, and read Lady Whistledown's Society Papers.

But her first three series only followed one or two close friends or a single pair of sisters to be married off. With the Bridgertons, she gave readers an entire clan, with eight siblings who just so happened to be named in alphabetical order.

Netflix

Dear readers, please meet Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth.

'Bridgerton' First Look Netflix Netflix released the first look pictures along with a premiere date of Christmas Day. The images reveal Shondaland is doing this right, with a massive ensemble cast that looks to include not just Daphne Bridgerton's romance but two or three of the older siblings as well.

'Bridgerton' Cast Netflix With eight siblings, this is a stacked cast. Let's start with the Bridgerton siblings themselves. The first novel's main lead is Daphne Bridgerton, fourth oldest, whose introduction to society kicks off the series. She's played by Phoebe Dynevor (Younger), and her romance with the Duke of Hastings (played by Regé-Jean Page) is the first central romance. As for her brothers and sisters: Jonathan Bailey (Broadchurch) as Anthony

Luke Thompson (Dunkirk) as Benedict

Luke Newton (The Lodge) as Colin

Claudia Jessie (Vanity Fair) as Eloise

Ruby Stokes (Da Vinci's Demons) as Francesca

Will Tilston (Goodbye Christopher Robin) as Gregory

Florence Hunt (Cursed) as Hyacinth Ruth Gemmell (Home Fires) plays their windowed mother, Lady Violet. Other significant characters include the entire Featherington clan, who are great friends of the Bridgertons (and eventually marry into them). They include Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls) as Penelope, Bessie Carter (Beecham House) as Prudence, Harriet Cains (Line of Duty) as Philipa, with Polly Walker (Patriot Games) and Ben Miller (Death in Paradise) as their parents Lady Portia and Lord Featherington. And of course, there are Quinn's standard characters. Lady Danbury is played by Adjoa Andoh (Doctor Who). Lady Whistledown will be voiced by Julie Andrews (Mary Poppins). And there's even the real-life Queen Charlotte played by Golda Rosheuvel (Luther), Queen Consort to George III.

'Bridgerton' Plot Netflix As mentioned above, the series will kick off with Daphne's introduction to society, as detailed in the first Bridgerton book, The Duke & I. The presence of so many Featheringtons in the cast suggests the eight-episode series plans to cover the first four books of the series, through to the engagement of Colin in Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. If so, that means the series will cover Anthony and Benedict's romances from The Viscount Who Loved Me and An Offer From A Gentleman.

'Bridgerton' Theories Netflix The real question is how far the series plans to go. Everyone assumes there will be at least a couple of seasons here. (I initially speculated the series might do a Bridgerton romance per season, but that seems a touch excessive. Even The Crown is ending things after six installments.) Covering the majority of the Bridgertons getting married in two or three seasons seems more likely. But should the show be a hit, there are tons more Quinn stories in the catalog. As I mentioned above, there's the Splendid series, where Quinn invented this world, followed by The Lyndon Sisters and The Agents of The Crown, where the Bridgertons start showing up as background characters. And there's four more trilogies and quartets that follow the Bridgertons, where they float about in the background. The family is even the kick-off for the Rokesby series, which is set in the pre-regency era, with Because of Miss Bridgerton. In short, if Bridgerton wanted to run Grey's Anatomy style for a decade or more, it's doable.