International Women's Day is March 8. Though suffragettes have celebrated the holiday since the 1910s, it's only recently that the movement has found its way to the forefront of national attention. International Women's Day 2020 will celebrate "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights," under the hashtag #EachforEqual, working for women both in the workplace and at home. And to help celebrate, Netflix is partnering with UN Women to launch Netflix's "Because She Watched" collection, a specially curated list put together by 55 groundbreaking women in entertainment.

One of the side effects of the streaming wars taking off in the last few months is that Netflix has needed new ways to organize its content for optimal viewing. Recently it rolled out the Netflix Top 10 lists, including the most-watched shows and movies in the country, along with separate Top 10 lists for TV and films. Now it's created the "Because She Watched" collection, 55 titles, which is being released in time for International Women's Day, and then will proceed to be available for the rest of the year.

The curators for the list come from both in front of and behind the camera. Celebrities from Sophia Loren to Millie Bobby Brown, along with directors and writers like Janet Mock and Ava DuVernay, submitted their choices.

Here's the list of titles and which creators picked them:

Alejandra Azcárate (Colombia) Vis a Vis

(Colombia) Vis a Vis Alice Wu (USA) Frances Ha

(USA) Frances Ha Andrea Barata Ribeiro (Brazil) Sex Education

(Brazil) Sex Education Anna Winger (Germany) Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

(Germany) Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Ava DuVernay (USA) A Wrinkle in Time

(USA) A Wrinkle in Time Barbara Lopez (Mexico) Scandal

(Mexico) Scandal Beren Saat (Turkey) Bird Box

(Turkey) Bird Box Bruna Mascarenhas (Brazil) Quien Te Cantará

(Brazil) Quien Te Cantará Cecilia Suárez (Mexico) Marriage Story

(Mexico) Marriage Story Chris Nee (USA) Orange is the New Black

(USA) Orange is the New Black Christian Serratos (USA) The Goop Lab

(USA) The Goop Lab Cindy Bishop (Thailand) Anne with an E

(Thailand) Anne with an E Elena Fortes (Mexico) Atlantique

(Mexico) Atlantique Esther Acebo (Spain) Chef's Table: Bo Songvisava

(Spain) Chef's Table: Bo Songvisava Fadily Camara (France) How to Get Away with Murder

(France) How to Get Away with Murder Fanny Herrero (France) Je Parle Toute Seule

(France) Je Parle Toute Seule Fatimah Abu Bakar (Malaysia) Babies

(Malaysia) Babies Francesca Comencini (Italy) What Happened, Miss Simone?

(Italy) What Happened, Miss Simone? Giovanna Ewbank (Brazil) The Most Beautiful Thing

(Brazil) The Most Beautiful Thing Hanna Ardéhn (Sweden) Silence of the Lambs

(Sweden) Silence of the Lambs Hazar Erguclu (Turkey) House of Cards

(Turkey) House of Cards Hend Sabry (Egypt) Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

(Egypt) Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold Ida Elise Broch (Norway) RuPaul's Drag Race

(Norway) RuPaul's Drag Race Janet Mock (USA) Paris Is Burning

(USA) Paris Is Burning Joyce Cheng (Hong Kong) Queer Eye

(Hong Kong) Queer Eye Juliana Vicente (Brazil) When They See Us

(Brazil) When They See Us Kemi Adetiba (Nigeria) King of Boys

(Nigeria) King of Boys Kiara Advani (India) Lust Stories

(India) Lust Stories Lali Espósito (Argentina) Notting Hill

(Argentina) Notting Hill Lana Condor (USA) Grace & Frankie

(USA) Grace & Frankie Lauren Morelli (USA) Julie & Julia

(USA) Julie & Julia Laurie Nunn (England) The Keepers

(England) The Keepers Laverne Cox (USA) A Call to Courage

(USA) A Call to Courage Liz Garbus (USA) She's Gotta Have It

(USA) She's Gotta Have It Logan Browning (USA) Someone Great

(USA) Someone Great Lynn Fainchtein (Mexico) 2001: Space Odyssey

(Mexico) 2001: Space Odyssey Marcela Benjumea (Colombia) Dead to Me

(Colombia) Dead to Me Mercedes Morán (Argentina) Aquarius

(Argentina) Aquarius Mika Ninagawa (Japan) In the Realm of the Senses

(Japan) In the Realm of the Senses Millie Bobby Brown (U.K.) Miss Americana

(U.K.) Miss Americana Mina El Hammani (Spain) ¿Qué Co#o Está Pasando?

(Spain) ¿Qué Co#o Está Pasando? Mindy Kaling (USA) Chewing Gum

(USA) Chewing Gum Mira Lesmana (Indonesia) ROMA

(Indonesia) ROMA Mithila Palkar (India) Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette

(India) Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette Nahnatchka Khan (USA) Young Adult

(USA) Young Adult Ngô Thanh Vân (Vietnam) Wonder Woman

(Vietnam) Wonder Woman Nosipho Dumisa (South Africa) Gravity

(South Africa) Gravity Pathy Dejesus (Brazil) Raising Dion

(Brazil) Raising Dion Paulina Garcia (Chile) Deux Jours, Une Nuit

(Chile) Deux Jours, Une Nuit Petra Costa (Brazil) Feminists: What Were They Thinking?

(Brazil) Feminists: What Were They Thinking? Salma Hayek (Mexico) Unbelievable

(Mexico) Unbelievable Sandi Tan (Singapore) Russian Doll

(Singapore) Russian Doll Shefali Shah (India) Delhi Crime

(India) Delhi Crime Sophia Loren (Italy) The Crown

(Italy) The Crown Yalitza Aparicio (Mexico) Knock Down the House

Fans can find the full collection by searching for "Because She Watched" on Netflix, or by clicking here.