Netflix's 2018 Year In Review Will Remind You How Much TV You Watched This Year

No surprise, but the typical person in 2018 spends a lot of time watching Netflix. Thanks to its endless supply of TV shows and movies and a growing lineup of original content, Netflix still has a strong advantage over other streaming services. The company has the stats to prove how frequently users Netflix and chill, and while it hasn't released specific data, Netflix's 2018 Year in Review confirms just how much original TV we've watched this year. Can we make a New Year's resolution to watch even more in 2019?

Netflix is notoriously private about the viewership of its original movies and TV, but it just released a list tracking which of its own productions were binged the most in 2018. While the streaming service has been a notable voice in TV for awhile, its reputation for movies has definitely grown between 2017 and 2018. Who else is trying to totally revive the rom-com genre, right?

While Netflix users surprisingly rewatched The Kissing Booth more than they viewed To All the Boys I've Loved Before (whoa, whoa, whoa, what?), its lineup of the most binged TV programs is more of a grab bag. While Netflix movies are few and far between and easier to keep up with, sometimes TV shows hit the online library without most people even realizing it's under the Netflix brand. Luckily, this list revealing which series had "the highest watch time per viewing session" is a great tally of what you should watch as soon as you finish your latest Netflix love.

Netflix

Coming in at most binged among Netflix's original TV content in 2018 is On My Block, which is described on the website with the following:

In a rough inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood, four smart, funny and streetwise teens find their lifelong friendship tested as they begin high school.

ICYMI, the 10-episode series launched in March 2018 and was renewed for a second season in April. While it hasn't exactly popped up on any "Best Of" lists yet, the show is clearly doing something right, so I'll need to add it to my watch list ASAP.

Although lighter, half-hour shows seem like an easier binge, Netflix's dramas held their own in the lineup. Making a Murderer: Part 2 and Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why filled the rest of the top three rankings after On My Block. Hopefully these hardcore viewers managed to make it through their marathon watching sessions without too many tissues or nightmares.

Also including British import Bodyguard and creepy drama series The Haunting of Hill House, the list captures the range of TV genres that Netflix has explored. With its esteemed historical drama The Crown expected to return in 2019, the company has definitely achieved admirable representation within its own content. The success of its television and movies also helped increase the growth of stars' Instagram audiences. According to Netflix, the social media of Queer Eye's Fab Five and To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Lana Condor benefited the most from their onscreen roles. Well, that stat definitely earns a double tap from me.

Here's to more addictive original TV from Netflix in 2019!