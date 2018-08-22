ICYMI, last Sunday, a Tinder user named Natasha Aponte showed up for a date in New York City with not one, not two, but reportedly over a thousand men she'd matched with on the app. Her matches were planning to meet her to see a DJ set, but Aponte herself took the stage and suddenly they were a part of Natasha Aponte's mass Tinder date. With the aid of producer Rob Bliss, Aponte sorted through her matches IRL by having the men compete in races and push-up contests and asking guys with "long beards" or the name "Jimmy" to simply leave. Naturally, the internet had a lot of questions, like: why?

I spoke with Aponte and asked her that very question. Aponte reveals, "I wanted to show the world that women are the ones with the power nowadays. For years, women have been oppressed in society by men, and only recently have we managed to turn the tables." She certainly had the upper hand on Sunday, and while many of her matches left after realizing what was up, many stayed and participated in her elimination games. Photos of the scene emerged on Twitter on Sunday as her Tinder matches vented online.

Aponte continues, "My main goal was public humiliation, to showcase the obsessive nature men have (as is evident by the fact that lots of them stuck around after the ruse had been revealed.) I feel like this goal was achieved." Dating can be tough enough without literally competing directly against a crowd of guys, but her inspiration behind the entire idea is very telling. Aponte says, "This was something I had been thinking of doing for a long time ever since my ex-boyfriend [editor's note: name has been redacted] cheated on me a couple of years ago, and at last I was finally there. The humiliation factor of it for the men was a great feeling, and I felt very desirable."

So take note: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned... and armed with a dating app. A video taken by the DJ Nick AM captured Aponte's remarks as she welcomed her dates and shared that her frustration with dating apps brought her to this point. In keeping with her desire to show how women now have the upper hand, Aponte asked the guys to raise their left hands if their last relationship ended because their girlfriends broke up with them. Once hands were raised, those bros were shown the door. “Please leave because I completely trust her judgment,” Aponte said in a totally baller move. After all, who hasn't wanted to reach out to an ex's new girlfriend or boyfriend and spill a venti cup of tea on them?

Gothamist on YouTube

Now while she claims her main goal was to humiliate her Tinder matches, Aponte just might have gotten something extra out of the experience. I asked Aponte if she actually ended up going on a date with any of her many matches and she did!

"At the end of the event, I was left with two guys named Adam and Carter. I questioned them thoroughly about their life, their interests, their fantasies, and at the end I chose Adam." When Adam was the last man standing, he and Aponte went out to dinner. Who knows where this will lead, but as Aponte told the crowd at the beginning of the group date, "Won’t this be a great first-date story!"

So regardless of whether Aponte and Adam will live happily ever after or never see each other again, Aponte is satisfied with the experience. Satisfaction, as many dating app users know, can be a rare result of a first date, so hats off to you, Aponte. Happy Tinder-ing, friends.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the“Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this