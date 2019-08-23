Even though Starbucks' classic Pumpkin Spice Latte will forever be near and dear to my heart, I am always on the lookout for new fall-inspired snacks. One of my latest and greatest finds is from a frozen dessert brand called My/Mo Mochi. The brand is releasing a new sweet treat that perfectly emulates the seasonal specialty. So, in all seriousness, you'll want to consider trying My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream's Pumpkin Spice flavor — it's an extra cool (get it?) take on your fave fall flavor.

Frozen dessert brand My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is gettin' ~spicy~ this upcoming fall with a brand new limited-edition flavor. If you'e not familiar with the treat, it's described on the box as "premium ice cream wrapped in sweet, pillowy dough." As of early September 2019, according to a press release, fans of all things fall will be able to get their hands on two seasonal flavors. And you'll be happy to know that the first is none other than Pumpkin Spice.

My/Mo Mochi's Pumpkin Spice Mochi Ice Cream delivers the classic taste of pumpkin spice, according to the press release, in the form of a creamy, chewy mochi ball. It features strong notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove spices, which is seamlessly blended into creamy pumpkin ice cream. Then, all of that is perfectly encased inside of a classically soft mochi dough casing. Oh, and the best part is they're extremely portable, which, if you ask me, is perfect for a little on-the-go snacking.

Courtesy of My/Mo Mochi

The brand will also be offering another limited-edition fall flavor this year, called Apple Pie à la Mode. According to the press release, it tastes just like the classic fall dessert, blending rich vanilla ice cream with a gooey cinnamon apple center. All of it is encased by pillowy mochi dough. Basically, it's a bite-sized taste of Thanksgiving, and you can bet your bottom I'll be serving it at the dinner table this year.

Courtesy of My/Mo Mochi

Dang, that apple center is really calling my name right now.

In the press release, Russell Barnett, My/Mo Mochi's CMO, said seasonal flavors are always a hit. And since the greatest season of the year is right around the corner, now is definitely the best time to present fans with a delicious fall experience.

There is no better time of year to bring play to people’s world. These super fun, limited-time additions to the My/Mo Mochi portfolio bring fans a chewy, gooey, fall-themed adventure for their mouths like they’ve never experienced before!

Since your mouth is most likely already watering at the sound of both of these fall frozen treats, you're in luck. The limited-edition flavors will be available at several major retailers such as Target in packs of 6 for $5.99, according to a press release. And like I said, you'll be able to get them in early September, so be prepared for the tastiest sugar rush of your life.

Clearly, I'm a sucker for autumn, so it should come as no surprise that I'm excited for these deliciously seasonal innovations. And based on the photos, they look truly incredible. As the great food connoisseur Guy Fieri famously says, "next stop: Flavor town."