Kick off the new year with a cool sweepstakes that'll pay for your gym membership. Muscle Milk's January Gym Membership Giveaway will cover your monthly fee to start your decade off with a bargain. Here are the details on how you can score a free month at the gym this winter.

Beginning at noon ET on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, Muscle Milk will give away $50 to 2,020 existing gym members to help them cover their membership fee for the first month of the year. The sweepstakes will run through Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. ET. If you're already a gym-goer, it's super simple to enter the sweepstakes. You'll just need to share a gym selfie on a non-private Instagram account (either on stories or posts) or on a non-private Twitter account. Follow and tag the @MuscleMilk Twitter or Instagram account, depending on which one you use, and include the hashtag #MuscleMilkSweepstakes to be considered. You can only enter once per platform per day during the four sweepstakes periods. For each period, Muscle Milk will ranodmly select 250 potential winners from Instagram and 255 potential winners from Twitter.

The four entry periods you'll want to keep in mind when submitting your workout selfies are:

Wednesday, Jan. 1 at noon ET through Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be drawn on Jan. 8.

Wednesday, Jan. 8 at midnight ET through Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be drawn on Jan. 15.

Wednesday, Jan. 15 at midnight ET through Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be drawn on Jan. 22.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at midnight ET through Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be drawn on Jan. 30.

Courtesy of Muscle Milk

The winners will be notified via DM and must respond within 24 hours to receive the prize. To remain eligible for the prize, you'll need to follow @MuscleMilk on Twitter or Instagram until at least March 1. Lucky prize winners will get $50 cash awarded as either a check or via Venmo, depending on which method you prefer.

It's also important to note that to be eligible for the giveaway, you need to be a legal resident of the 50 United States or Washington D.C., and be at least 18 years old at the time of entry. Get ready to hit the gym because Muscle Milk's January giveaway is too good to miss.