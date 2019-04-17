There are already conventions for every fandom out there, from comic books to Disney, but an important one has been missing for a while... until now. Finally, reality TV fans will have a place to celebrate all the drama they love to watch (and hate-watch) all day long. MTV's RealityCon is coming soon, and it's the convention that reality TV fans have been waiting for.

MTV is calling the first ever RealityCon "a celebration of the genre that forever changed television." It will offer a place for reality stars, producers, and creators to meet. Most conventions include panels and meet-and-greets where fans can meet their favorite stars, so RealityCon will most likely include events along those lines as well. RealityCon is set to officially kick off with its first convention in summer 2020, but first a soft launch with a smaller event will occur in fall of this year. There's no word yet on how long the convention will be or where it'll take place, but it'll probably have to be a spot that's camera-ready since reality TV camera crews will surely be following the convention's guests.

MTV is known for its reality TV series, with shows ranging from Jersey Shore to The Hills. But, MTV shows won't be the only ones featured at RealityCon. According to Deadline, RealityCon will cover all sorts of reality TV series and topics. The official statement on the convention reads:

The conference will not only be limited to MTV reality shows. From The Real World to Survivor to The Bachelor to Jersey Shore, RealityCon will feature fan activations, performances, interviews, and roundtable discussions exploring the impact of reality TV on society, representation of diversity in media and influence on entertainment.

Other shows that will be represented at RealityCon include Big Brother, The Challenge, Duck Dynasty, Love & Hip Hop, Mob Wives, The Real Housewives, RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Hills. That means fans can look forward to an event where RuPaul, Snooki, and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are all in one space. It sounds like RealityCon could be the greatest reality crossover event in history.

Fans are already pretty pumped about the idea of RealityCon. On Twitter, some folks are even already sharing their suggestions for dream panels the convention can host:

Other fans are hoping for their own personal dreams to come true at Realitycon:

It makes sense that MTV is hosting RealityCon, since the network is often credited with inventing the entire genre of reality TV. In May 1992, MTV wanted to "find out what happens when people stop being polite and start getting real" with the premiere of the show The Real World. The show put seven strangers into a Manhattan loft and filmed each and every wildly entertaining moment of their interactions. Ever since then, audiences just can't get enough of the drama reality shows bring to screens around the world.

In addition to RealityCon, this year MTV is launching SnowGlobe Music Festival, which will take place in South Lake Tahoe, California from December 29 to December 31. The official line-up hasn't been announced yet, but pre-sale tickets are on sale now.