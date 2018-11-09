The holidays are coming quick, and it's time to start thinking about what you're going to buy your friends. TBH, I usually opt for a few bottles of wine — because all of my friends love wine. This year, however, I think I'll buy them a bottle of Moët champagne. Why? Because Moët's holiday champagne gift boxes are so gorgeous that it'll be like giving two gifts at once. Seriously, the gift boxes that the bottles come in are almost too pretty to open, and I think my friends would love setting them on their tabletops to enjoy for the winter season. (I know I would... hint, hint.)

In honor of the holiday season, Moët released three champagnes that glisten with gold accents. They include the Moët Impérial Brut, Moët Impérial Rosé, and the Moët Nectar. Two of the selections — the Brut and the Rosé — are available in decorated bottles. However, if you buy the adorned bottles, they won't come in the beautiful boxes that I have my eyes on. But you can purchase all three of the bottles inside their own decorated boxes — but the bottles themselves will be naked.

In other words, if you're hoping to get your hands on Moët's beautiful champagne boxes, go ahead and grab them. Just be aware that the champagne bottles inside won't have the same gorgeous design on them. Here's a closer look at the designs that you'll see on Moët's holiday packaging when you order one of its seasonal champagne selections:

Moët Impérial Brut Art-of-Living Bottle & Gift Box Courtesy of Moët As you can see, Moët's Imperial Brut champagne is available in a beige box that's decorated in gold accents. The accents create various designs that show iconic buildings made of champagne bottles and glasses. In other words, the box is perfect for champagne lovers with wanderlust. This bottle has a suggested retail price of $39.99.

Moët Impérial Rosé Art of Living Bottle & Gift Box Courtesy of Moët As a rosé lover, I'm automatically drawn to Moët's Imperial Rosé holiday bottle and gift box. Not only does the package come in a soft shade of millennial pink, but it's also adorned with gold champagne-inspired decorations. TBH, I'd show this box off all year round (not only during the holiday season). This set has a suggested retail price of $49.99.