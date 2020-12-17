If there's one thing fans can count on, it's that Mindy Kaling knows how to make a good TV show. Her latest project for HBO Max seems like it will be no exception, thanks to some pretty stellar casting announcements and juicy, dramatic story. Here's everything you need to know about Mindy Kaling's The Sex Lives of College Girls, which sounds like it will be your next favorite show.

Kaling, who fans first fell in love with as Kelly Kapoor on The Office, is known for creating and starring in her long-running series The Mindy Project. She also created the Four Weddings and Funeral remake series on Hulu and the teen comedy Never Have I Ever on Netflix. Now, Kaling is tackling the world of collegiate life with her newest show, The Sex Lives of College Girls, which was announced earlier in 2020. The series will feature an ensemble cast of a young adult friend group at a prestigious college in New England; HBO describes them as "sexually active college girls [who] are equal parts lovable and infuriating." Kaling is a writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the upcoming series.

Ahead of the show's premiere, here's everything we know about it so far:

‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’ Cast

The lineup of actors starring in the show is super exciting. In October 2020, four main cast members were announced: Pauline Chalamet (yes, sister of Timothée Chalamet), Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

Then, on Dec. 17 it was announced that Dylan Sprouse would be returning to TV for this project. He announced his involvement on Instagram, writing: "Been a while since I’ve done a series...roughly 10 years. But it’s because I was hoping for a good one, and this seems like a great one. Happy to be onboard alongside a great cast and crew. Thankful today."

‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’ Release Date

As of Dec. 17, HBO Max has not announced a release date for the series.

‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’ Trailer

No trailer is out yet, so keep an eye out for it!