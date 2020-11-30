The general public isn't always respectful of celebrities' privacy. Stars have to deal with paparazzi camera flashes, covert recordings, and obnoxious crowds in their everyday lives without consent. Some fans take things way too far, though, and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram about getting harassed by a fan proves that the constant badgering takes a serious toll on celebrities' emotional wellbeing.

On Nov. 30, Brown posted a series of video clips to her Instagram story detailing an invasive experience she had at the store while Christmas shopping with her mom. The 16-year-old actress told her followers she was approached by a girl who wanted to take a video of her after asking if she was a celebrity. Brown made sure to distinguish that the fan wanted a video of her and not with her; she declined the request, but this didn't stop the fan from filming her anyway.

While in the checkout line, Brown stated that she noticed the girl filming her without her permission and got frustrated. "I'm a human being," she teared up in a clip. "It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary."

The young Hollywood star told followers that she is more than willing to take pictures with her fans who approach her respectfully. Brown, through tears, posed a hypothetical: "Where are my rights?" It's a good point that only adds to the mounting evidence that celebrities experience invasions of their privacy on a regular basis from overzealous people who recognize them in public. Unfortunately, the public expects stars to remain composed and willing without regard for their consent when it comes to doing public photo-ops. Brown, however, was defiant even when the woman pushed back: "I said, 'No [you can't take a video of me].' Not when I said, 'no.'"

Brown ended the series of videos with a message to her fans and future challengers of her own personal space. "I'm making this video to say, you have to show more respect for others. No matter who they are or what they do, show respect."

The series of clips, while powerful, concerned Brown's fans. She remained calm, however, and provided an update soon after posting the original videos, stating, "I am totally fine now ... It is important to set your boundaries ... I love you guys. Be kind to one another!"