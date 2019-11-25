The holiday season is synonymous for spending boatloads of money shopping for your loved ones, but thankfully, on Black Friday allows major opportunities for savings — especially on beauty brands. From legendary brands to newer ones, there are endless discounts, deals, and freebies to take advantage of, like during Milk Makeup's Black Friday sale. This year, the brand is offering up some pretty awesome sales along with a slew of free products.

The online-only sale is taking place right now on Milk Makeup's website and is happening in three different parts. First, from Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday, Nov. 27, the brand is offering the Cyber Set for just $40, which gets you a Blur Liquid Matte foundation, Glow Oil in "Solar," Kush Barrettes, a deluxe Kush Mascara sample, a Deluxe Hydro Grip Primer sample, and the Kush backpack. Then, from Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Nov. 1, shoppers can get 25% off when they spend $30 or more, and will receive a free Glitter Bag and Werk It Set with a purchase of $65 or more. Finally, on Monday, Dec. 2, customers can get 35% off when they spend $30 or more, and again, receive a free Glitter Bag and Werk It Set with a purchase of $65 or more.

Whether you're a loyal Milk Makeup fan, or you've never tried the brand before, the Black Friday sale is the perfect time to shop. Ahead, I've highlighted some of the best products to snag while these discounts are available.

The Kush High Volume Mascara features a tapered brush, and the formula boasts heart-shaped fibers, which the brand claims gives you undeniable volume. The mascara is buildable, so you can add on the layers while remaining clump-free.

Milk's Matte Bronzer stick delivers a matte, sun-kissed glow — not to mention, the stick applicator makes this product easy, precise, and mess-free.

Milk Makeup is all about easy-to-apply makeup and skincare for the busy, on-the-go person. Need a radiant boost? Swipe the Watermelon Brightening Serum on to clean skin for a surge of sweet-smelling moisture.

The Kush Lip Balm is a made up of hydrating shea, cocoa, and mango butters to instantly moisturize and soften lips. The balm comes in five different ultra-nourishing shades: "Green Dragon," a clear balm; "Bubble," a sheer neutral rose with a golden shimmer; "Nug," a sheer, warm sand with a subtle golden shimmer; "Cannatonic," a sheer, cool pink; and "Plushberry," a sheer, neutral berry.

For an instant boost of moisture throughout the day, you can simply swipe on Milk Makeup's Hydrating Oil. The oil is made up of apricot, avocado, calendula, jojoba, and orange peel which deeply hydrates your skin while giving it a dewy shine. The best part? You never have to worry about the easy-to-use stick spilling or leaking when you toss it in your bag.