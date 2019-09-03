Justin Bieber got extremely vulnerable on social media and, honestly, it'll bring tears to your eyes. On Sept. 2, Bieber wrote a lengthy post about his struggles with fame, like becoming a larger-than-life entertainer at 13 and then being raised taught only to perform well rather than any life skills, which subsequently led him down a rocky path involving drugs and depression before leaning into his faith. The post is so honest and raw, it's truly hard not to empathize with Bieber. Many celebrities rallied in the comments section, wishing Bieber the best and Miley Cyrus' response to Justin Bieber's Instagram about his mental health was truly that of a supportive friend.

Bieber's emotional post began with him explaining how life's daily pressures are difficult for him to deal with — so much so, he has trouble getting out of bed sometimes.

"It's hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you are overwhelmed with your life, your past, job, responsibilities, your family, finances, your relationships," he wrote. "When it feels like there's trouble after trouble. You start foreseeing the day through lenses of 'dread' and anticipate another bad day. Sometimes it can even get to the point where you don't even want to live anymore. Where you feel like it's never going to change.."

He then goes on to attribute these challenges to being a child star, something fellow child star Miley Cyrus would be somewhat familiar with. Cyrus, who grew up in front of the world on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana and has openly cited the show as the source of some of her own issues with her body, left an incredibly supportive comment under Bieber's post. "Friends from the beginning, here until the end! [black heart emoji] you," she wrote. Aww, now that's what I like to see. Despite any ups and downs or distance in their friendship, Cyrus plans to be there for Bieber, like a true friend.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Many other celebrities poured out their love and support under Bieber's post, including Disney Channel child star Kyle Massey. The That's So Raven actor shared some of his own experiences with child stardom while thanking Bieber for his raw message of hope. "This is so powerful. I experienced ups and downs in my life being a 'celebrity' and the point of view of the child Star is one most people and media ignore. It’s a blessing to be apart of a industry like entertainment and growing up in it is a dream. my family and friends are the ONLY reason why iv been able to keep myself true and down to earth and my head on straight. Thank you for this post @justinbieber this just uplifted my day. Thank you for the love you spread. The world needs more of you. Never stop believing."

Bieber's longtime manager Scooter Braun also left some words of support for his little bro, writing, "Proud of you [red heart emoji]."

Khloe Kardashian also weighed in, leaving a sweet message for Bieber. "This is beautiful!! Thank you!! We are so proud of you!! I needed this! God bless you always [prayer hands emoji]," she responded.

Sean Kingston, who collaborated on the 2010 hit "Eenie Meenie" with Bieber, was grateful to hear the message. "Wow thank u for the testimony," he wrote. "I sure needed this [praise hands emoji] God bless u forever my lil brother [praise hands, green heart emoji]."

Singer Christina Perri felt similar to Kingston, writing, "Thank you for sharing this part of you."

Some celebs may have been lost for words, so they just let emojis do all the talking. Ed Sheeran left a red heart emoji, while Akon commented with a sign of strength: a flexed arm emoji. Noah Cyrus, Miley's sister, left three black heart emojis, and Lauren Jauregui commented with a sparkle emoji and two pink hearts.

Needless to say, most were moved by Bieber's incredibly open and raw message. It's honestly such a sign of growth on his part. It's also great to see the incredible response from fellow entertainers and I hope this sort of open dialogue about mental health continues in the industry.