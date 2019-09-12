Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s new series, It’s Complicated, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were one of my favorite celebrity couples of all time. Of all time. And now, they're done. Cue me sobbing. The only, only thing keeping my celebrity-obsessed spirits alive in this time of sorrow are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's social media interactions through the years. Thank the sweet heavens above fans can look back on these posts and remember the way MiLiam was. Never forget.

When Cyrus and Hemsworth first got together in 2010, social media wasn't anywhere close to the beast it is now. Instagram had just been invented (Can you believe Instagram has only been around for about 10 years?), so fans didn't have the slew of celebrity content coming at them every day like they do now. Once Cyrus and Hemsworth got back together in 2016, however, their social media interactions became much more frequent.

Unfortunately, Cyrus has deleted everything from her Instagram that came before November 2018, so some of these interactions have been lost to the Instagram gods. But their interactions in the years since they got back together really have been everything.

September 2016: Hemsworth threw it back to The Last Song.

Hemsworth posted an old shot from the early days of filming The Last Song to his Instagram on Sept. 8, 2016, saying, "Throwing it WAY back... what a 'blur.' #TBT." If you're a The Last Song fan, you'll notice the pair are rocking their classic costumes from their characters' first meeting.

This was one of the first posts from Hemsworth that indicated to fans that MiLiam was back on after being broken up for three years.

November 2016: Sweet birthday baby!

There was no second-guessing their reunion when Hemsworth posted a birthday Instagram for Cyrus on her 24th birthday.

"Happiest birthday to my favorite little angel!" he wrote in the caption. He really loved calling Cyrus angel.

July 2017: Earth angel.

Hemsworth posted this cheeky selfie of him with Cyrus on Instagram in July 2017. It's a black-and-white shot of the pair seemingly chilling at home captioned, "My little angel and I."

Cyrus commented on the post saying, "Why. This. Picture lol." She does have a particularly derpy look on her face in the shot, but it's cute!

December 2017: Just call me angel of the morning.

Hemsworth posted a photo of Cyrus lit by Christmas lights to his Instagram around Christmastime the same year, really driving home his angel theme.

"Christmas angel," he captioned the post.

April 2018: Hemsworth mercilessly and repeatedly trolled Cyrus.

For a while in early 2018, Hemsworth and Cyrus loved to share videos of Hemsworth scaring the sh*t out of Cyrus. The videos were taken while they were driving, while they were chilling at home, basically anywhere Hemsworth felt ~inspired~. And it made for some hilarious content.

Cyrus posted a video of Hemsworth scaring her while driving in the car together on Twitter on April 22, writing, "I f*cking hate when he does this sh*t."

Hemsworth posted another video of him scaring her to his Instagram story on April 28, captioned, "She love when I do this."

July 2018: We can't stop... trolling.

These Hemsworth scaring Cyrus videos really became their own content series, with multiple installations. They are art.

August 2018: Oops, he scared her again.

In one of the funniest videos of Hemsworth spooking Cyrus, she reacted to the scare in... descriptive terms. Aka, she hilariously cussed him out.

Hemsworth posted the video on Instagram and wrote, "Please excuse Miley’s foul language. Got her good on this one. Almost felt bad...almost 😎."

November 2018: Hardship brought them even closer.

After a summer of hilarious MiLiam videos, things got more serious in the fall when their home was hit by tragedy. Cyrus and Hemsworth's Malibu home was one of the many houses lost in the California wildfires in late 2018. Cyrus tweeted about it, saying she was thankful Hemsworth, their family, and all of their animals were safe.

"Completely [devastated] by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now," she wrote in her tweet. "My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left."

This event prompted Cyrus to refer to Hemsworth as her "survival partner" from then on, telling Howard Stern that Hemsworth "got a lot of action" after saving all of their many pets from the fires.

Cyrus' 26th birthday came just days after their house burned down, but Hemsworth's birthday Instagram for her made it clear they were nothing but grateful. "Happy birthday to my sweet girl. You’re more precious than ever. So thankful to have you in my life," he captioned a photo of her holding one of their dogs.

December 2018: Bring on the wedding posts.

The wildfires made Cyrus and Hemsworth realize they didn't want to wait to get married any longer, so they had a small wedding ceremony with their families in December 2018.

Here's Cyrus' caption-less selfie kissing Hemsworth on their wedding day:

Hemsworth also posted a photo from their wedding day to his Instagram. "My love," he captioned the photo that showed them embracing in front of what appeared to be their wedding altar.

Cyrus went on to post a hell of a lot more of their wedding photos on Valentine's Day 2019.

January 2019: HBD, Liam!

Cyrus posted a video showing off her husband's funny side on his birthday, Jan. 13. It showed him bopping along to a song while she sat and watched.

"HBD @liamhemsworth," she said in the caption.

Cyrus posted a much, much more emotional birthday post in the form of a screenshotted love letter she wrote on the notes app.

In the note, she wrote a long list of all the things she loved about Hemsworth and their life together, closing it out with this sweet statement:

I'm proud of the person you have become and look forward to all the good we will contribute ToGeThEr in the future," she said in the post. "You and Me baby ..... let's take this dark place head on and shine through with the light of L.O.V.E. Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life. Yours truly, M.

Ugh.

February 2019: MiLiam gets steamy.

At this point in their marriage, Cyrus and Hemsworth couldn't get over how hot the other was. (I mean, fair. Have you looked at both of them?)

Cyrus attended the premiere of Isn't It Romantic in Hemsworth's place when he was feeling sick, but not to worry. Her sexy AF caption on her Instagram about the premiere more than made up for Hemsworth's absence.

"Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f*ck," she captioned her Feb. 11 post. Miley!

She also posted a cute little Valentine's Day meme for Hemsworth on Twitter on Feb. 13.

The photo showed Cyrus on her Bangerz tour with her legs spread wide open, and the caption on the meme said, "When it's valentine's day and bae says hi." She tweeted the photo and said, "@liamhemsworth love you."

Oh, Miley.

April 2019: The smolder continues.

Cyrus posted a video of her and Hemsworth on the red carpet of the Avengers: Endgame premiere that showed her literally licking Hemsworth. Check it out:

"When he looks good enough to eat! #Snack #SugarDaddy @liamhemsworth @avengers," she wrote in the caption.

May 2019: More trolling videos, plus the Met Gala, baby!

In probably my favorite MiLiam video ever, Hemsworth posted a video of him screeching Cyrus' "Party In The U.S.A." while they walked a plane tarmac.

What can they say? That song is still a hit.

Then, there was the glorious MiLiam Met Gala content. Cyrus and Hemsworth both posted their fair share of content from high-fashion prom, but my favorite is this video of them dancing together.

What I wouldn't give to be that rose in Hemsworth's mouth. Too dirty? Oh well! This is how I'm choosing to cope in the midst of the Great MiLiam Split of 2019. GET OVER IT.