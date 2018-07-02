Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are still going strong. Even though we rarely get relationship updates from the couple (not that they owe us any), they do drop some informative nuggets from time to time to let fans know that no news is good news. Kunis is gracing the upcoming Cosmopolitan cover, and in her cover interview, she talks about her and Kutcher's respective relationships to social media, their marriage, how tabloid rumors have caused stress on her own parents, and what she's dreaming up for her future self. It's as open as you'd expect her to be, and Mila Kunis' quotes about Ashton Kutcher show how solid their relationship is.

Kunis first talked about why she and Kutcher don't use social media. Kutcher used to be much more active on it than he is now, and Kunis actually gave an explanation for why he stopped using it as much. First, she talked about her own experiences. She said, “I was so late to that train. I remember at some point my roommate was like, 'You know, there’s a thing called Facebook,' and I was like, 'What is this Facebook? Who’s gonna poke each other? That’s just weird.'" She continued,

And then Ashton and I reconnected and started talking. He used to be incredibly forward-thinking with social media, when the intent was to connect to people. But it took an ugly turn and became all about who can be the loudest, who can be the angriest and the most negative. Then it’s just not a fun game to play.

So basically, Ashton Kutcher doesn't use social media because it's big, bad, and ugly, and honestly, fair. I can't log onto Twitter nowadays without feeling like everything I read is further proof that the world is about to end, so... can't blame Kutcher for pulling back on this one.

When it comes to tabloid rumors about her and her family, Kunis made it clear that she tries her hardest to pay it no mind. “I don’t read anything about myself," she said. "I genuinely don’t know what’s written about me...other than I know that I’m pregnant about once a year and my husband and I are getting a divorce once a year. I know this because I go down the grocery store aisle, and I see it on the cover of magazines and I’m like, Oh boy, OK!." Tabloids are infamous for making up pregnancies where pregnancies don't exist and saying that celebrity couples are on the verge of calling it quits all the time, but one false rumor in particular caused a lot of stress on Kunis and her family, according to the actress.

She said one fabricated story said she had a major health emergency and it made her parents panic. She said,

The only thing that’s upsetting is my parents and my grandparents sometimes get confused… At one point when I was pregnant, [the tabloids] said that I had an emergency and was rushed to the hospital, and my face was on the cover. The amount of stress that caused my family, nobody will understand.

Ugh, that hurts my heart. She did add, though, that her father always hopes the pregnancy rumors are true. "My dad is always very hopeful that the pregnancies are true," she told the outlet. "He’s always like, 'Is there really another?'" Kunis and Kutcher have two children together: a daughter named Wyatt and a son named Dimitri. They keep theirs kids' lives super private, and understandably so.

When it comes to her own career and what she wants out of life, she said she's hoping to stay happy and intellectually challenged. "I just sat down three days ago to write out my dream in five years. And I realized very quickly that I didn’t dream big enough," Kunis said. She continued,

And so I’ve been thinking about it for the past few days, like, what is my grand f*cking dream for myself? I just want to be happy. I know that sounds incredibly lame, but I never want to stop learning or being challenged, and I never want to stop challenging my partner. I think that those things will always lead to some form of success.

