Jersey Shore fans, it's time to rejoice because The Sitch is finally home and reunited with his family. On the morning of Sept. 12, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was released from prison after serving an eight-month sentence for tax evasion. In honor of his return to the free world, he shared a heartfelt family moment. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's first Instagram after leaving prison is so sweet, and it shows just how happy he is to be home.

Sorrentino's release from prison is being celebrated all over the internet, and #FreeSITCH was even trending on Twitter on Thursday. Sorrentino himself tweeted, "Turn up we free !!!! #freesitch" and received over 30,000 likes in a span of a few hours, so clearly his fans are supporting him. But, he's made it clear his most important support comes from his wife, Lauren. In a joint statement to PEOPLE about Sorrentino's release from prison, the couple said:

We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!

All of those warm feelings about his family were echoed in Sorrentino's sweet Instagram photo, which features the couple with their dog, Moses. He captioned it: "Living my best life with my beautiful wife."

Lauren posted the same photo on her Instagram and quoted Maren Morris' "The Bones," writing, "The house don’t fall when the bones are good." She also added, "Welcome home honey."

The couple got married on Nov. 1, 2018, one month after he received his prison sentence. A few months before their wedding, he spoke to PEOPLE and explained that he knew Lauren — who was his college sweetheart — was the one. He called her his "best friend" and "better half," and said:

We met each other when she was probably 19 and I was 22 years old. We met in community college in math class. We went out together for about four years, and then once Jersey Shore started we decided to take a break throughout Seasons 1-6. Once it was over, we eventually reconnected and have been together ever since, for over four years now.

According to Sorrentino's Jersey Shore co-star Vinny Guadagnino, Lauren visited her husband every week and they talked every day while he was in prison. Now, the couple is looking forward to moving forward. In their joint statement, they said, "We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours."

Fans are going all-out to voice their support for Sorrentino on Twitter. People are especially excited that his release happened on Thursday, otherwise known as "Jerzday" to Jersey Shore fans, since it's the day of the week that Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs. The #Jerzday hashtag is blowing up on Twitter almost as much as #FreeSITCH.

