It's a big day for Jersey Shore's The Situation, who went to federal court in Newark, NJ, to see whether or not he'll face prison time for tax evasion — and now, his sentence is finally here. According to Us Weekly, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years supervised probation. Sorrentino's team confirmed the news to Elite Daily via email.

According to TMZ, Sorrentino reportedly arrived to receive his sentence on Friday, Oct. 5 alongside his Jersey Shore castmates Pauly D, Ronnie Magro, JWoww, Vinny Guadagnino, Snooki, and Deena Nicole Cortese, who came to show support for their friend. The source previously reported that The Situation pled guilty to tax evasion in January, and that his prison sentence could have been held to the maximum of 5 years — way higher than his sentence of eight months.

Similarly, The Situation's brother, Marc Sorrentino, was reportedly sentenced to 24 months in prison on Friday, Oct. 5, for reportedly "aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return." Elite Daily reached out to Marc Sorrentino's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to People, the brothers reportedly both appeared in court, and, while The Situation was awaiting his ruling, Marc was reportedly delivered his sentence, which reportedly includes jail time and "a fine of $75,000." When his prison sentence is over, he’ll reportedly be under supervised release for one year.

Court documents obtained by People reportedly stated:

From in or about January 2010 through in or about November 2013, in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, in the District of New Jersey and elsewhere, defendants Marc Sorrentino and Michael Sorrentino, aka ‘The Situation,’ did knowingly and intentionally conspire and agree with each other and others to defraud the United States by impeding, impairing, obstructing, and defeating, through deceitful and dishonest means, the lawful functions of the IRS, a constituent agency of the United States Department of the Treasury, to ascertain, compute, assess, and collect federal income taxes.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was initially reported in September 2014 that the siblings were indicted for tax offenses and for conspiring "to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012." People noted that the two brothers had reportedly "failed to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012," and, in April 2017, both Mike and Marc were reportedly indicted on additional charges of "tax evasion and structuring funds to evade currency transaction reports and Marc is now also charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation."

According to the Associated Press, pre-sentencing memos showed that on Thursday, Oct. 4, The Situation's attorney argued that his client should receive probation, claiming that he only played a minor role in the reported conspiracy and that, during this time, his client was working to overcome his substance abuse.

Back in April 2014, The Situation told People about his sobriety and revealed that he had remained sober for over two years. "I worked so hard to turn my life around and be the best person I can be," he told the publication, adding, "I did it, and good things came around. I’m so excited and so proud of this season."