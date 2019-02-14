On Thursday, Feb. 14, the former first lady celebrated the love-filled holiday with an adorable message meant for more than one special someone. This year, Michelle Obama's Valentine's Day Instagram post isn't just about her beau, Barack. Instead, she shared a special message that included the whole fam.

"So lucky to call these three my valentines for all these years," wrote Obama in an Instagram post on Thursday, accompanied by a pink heart emoji and a family photo.

The photo featured all four of the Obamas — Michelle, Barack, and daughters Malia and Sasha — from a throwback from what appears to be around the time when Barack was a senator for Illinois, from 2005 to 2008. But the girls have clearly grown up a bit since this photo was taken; Sasha is now 17, and Malia is now 20.

"Wait, who are those tall girls in the second picture?" one user joked in a comment, referencing the second photo in the post of the four of them years later. Though the photo wasn't strictly of the former first lady and prez, users following her didn't seem to mind one bit.

On the contrary, users were swooning over the family photo. "Happy Valentine's day to my favorite couple," one user commented on MObama's post. "[W]hat a nice family," commented another. "[L]ove the whole bunch of you."

"I am forever proud that you were our First Family for eight positive, inspiring years," a third user added. The comments went on like this for a while.

The second photo of the family all dressed to the nines appears to be the one that Barack shared during his last Christmas in the White House in December 2016.

The Instagram post was also shared to her official Twitter page.

For his part, Barack sent an equally touching message to his boo, writing on Twitter, "Happy Valentine’s Day to the extraordinarily smart, beautiful, funny, one and only @MichelleObama."

Users were generally pretty positive about Barack's post, too. "You show her love every day of the year and mean it. Happy Valentine’s Day Mr. President," wrote comedian and author Tony Posnanski.

The duo has always shared publicly in their affection for each other, posting sweet messages on special days like Valentine's Day, anniversaries, and birthdays.

To say that Barack and Michelle are one of the most popular or beloved couples in the world isn't a stretch. The first family of the 44th president got lots of love over the years with both a large fan club overseas and back home. Europe cherished Obama and he had a 90 percent approval rating in some countries there, while he enjoyed a higher approval rating among Americans than his successor, President Donald Trump. And Michelle is fairly popular, too; in December 2018, she was named Gallup's most admired woman. So it's not surprising that they've been popular as unit — especially considering the sweet gestures, like these Valentine's Day posts, they have a habit of making.