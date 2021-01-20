Ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration, Michelle Obama shared a moving message to Instagram. As Joe Biden prepared to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, Obama was sure to show her support. The former First Lady said Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the kind of leaders our nation "deserves." More than anything, Michelle Obama's Instagram for Biden's 2021 inauguration looked forward to change.

"Today is the day," she began. "After a disturbing era of chaos and division, we are entering the next chapter of American leadership with the inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Right now, I’m feeling more than just relief at putting the past four years behind us. I’m feeling genuinely hopeful for what’s to come."

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the kind of leaders our nation deserves—decent, hardworking people who reflect the best of our values," Obama stated. "Most of all, they’re guided by empathy, honesty, and a willingness to put the needs of our country before their own. They’re determined to make life better for all Americans, and I know they will bring us back the stability that has been sorely lacking through what has been a devastating pandemic."

Obama also sent praise to Biden's wife, Jill, and Harris' husband, Doug. "We’ll have terrific examples of leadership in @DrBiden and @DouglasEmhoff, as our new First Lady and Second Gentleman," Obama wrote.

You can see Obama's full message below.

Obama served as FLOTUS from 2009 to 2017, when her served as the 44th president of the United States. As the torch is passed from President Donald Trump to new leadership, Obama has the utmost confidence in the new administration.

"It’s no secret that the work ahead will be challenging," she told her followers. "And no one person, even a president, is capable of waving a magic wand and fixing the problems that persist in this country. But this past year I’ve seen folks from all over America step up like never before, whether it was peacefully protesting against racial injustice, registering first-time voters, or simply making sure a neighbor could safely get their groceries. It feels like we might finally be getting some momentum."

The Obama family has been supportive of Biden's campaign from day one, having attended a number of his rallies before election day, and expressing their support online. Michelle and Barack Obama were also in attendance at his inauguration day ceremony.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

Obama's closing words were filled with hope. "With @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris in the White House, we can once again start thinking about building the future we want for ourselves and our children," she wrote.