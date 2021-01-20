Joe Biden was finally sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, and all anyone (read: me) can talk about is Michelle Obama — the way God intended. More specifically, one of the hottest talking points of the day is Michelle Obama's 2021 inauguration outfit, which appears ever-so-similar to her outfit at the 2017 event, when you look at the images side-by-side. Granted, the two looks are far from the same. Think of the 2021 outfit as 2017, but much, much stronger, as if it got a badass glow-up fit for a deity.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the former first lady walked down the Capitol steps wearing a burgundy power outfit in every sense of the word. From the turtleneck to the well-tailored, high-waisted pants to the monochrome color scheme (save for a shining gold belt buckle), the look from Black designer Sergio Hudson complemented Obama's mix of refined elegance and bold dressing. Please don't even get me started on her voluminous, bouncing curls, because I'm not sure my heart can handle much more.

While this look certainly stands alone, one Twitter user juxtaposed it with Obama's 2017 inauguration look (though a lot of people thought it was from 2016, the year of the election) — another monochromatic burgundy look in the form of a matching dress and long coat — and you can't help but notice the similarities. The color scheme similarity, in particular, is interesting and packed with meaning. A shade of purple, burgundy plays on the idea of political unity, the mixing of the red and blue sides of the aisle. At the 2021 inauguration, Obama joined the likes of Vice President Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton in wearing shades of purple, a color used in the flag for the National Woman's Party and a subtle nod to the women's suffrage movement.

Still, the glow-up vibes are positively immaculate. To go from sleek yet unassuming low bun to bold blowout, from modest dress to fine-tailored trousers, and from indignant glare to smiles that show through a literal face mask? That's power. That's growth. That's Michelle Obama. Twitter agrees:

If this type of glow-up is any indication of the glow-up the U.S. could experience over the next four years, I think we just might be all right.