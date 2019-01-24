After a (very) brief intermission, President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen is back in the spotlight — but it's a whole different ballgame. Cohen has been dealing with Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the House Oversight Committee, but now Michael Cohen might testify to the Senate Intelligence Committee (again), because apparently everyone wants a piece of him.

On Thursday, Jan. 24, Cohen was subpoenaed to testify before the Senate in February, according to CNN. Details of what Cohen might be required to discuss in said testimony weren't immediately clear. Cohen's spokesperson Lanny Davis confirmed to Elite Daily that the Senate Intelligence Committee has in fact subpoenaed Cohen, but did not offer additional comment, while representatives for the Intelligence Committee declined to comment to Elite Daily. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. No date has been announced for Cohen's potential testimony, and representatives for the president's ex-lawyer did not confirm whether he would in fact testify as ordered.

This news comes after Cohen postponed his public appearance before the House Oversight Committee. Davis told Elite Daily in a Jan. 24 statement that Cohen decided to postpone his appearance due to concerns for his family's safety after alleged threats have been made by Trump and Rudy Giuliani. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment, but did not immediately hear back. Davis said,

Mr. Cohen volunteered to testify before the House Oversight Committee on February 7th. Due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr. Cohen's continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Mr. Cohen’s appearance will be postponed to a later date. Mr. Cohen wishes to thank Chairman Cummings for allowing him to appear before the House Oversight Committee and looks forward to testifying at the appropriate time. This is a time where Mr. Cohen had to put his family and their safety first.

Following the news that Cohen is postponing his testimony before the House Oversight Committee, Trump responded with a Jan. 24 tweet that did not address the alleged threats. Instead, Trump used the tweet to go after "bad lawyer" Cohen and drag his former opponent "Crooked Hillary Clinton" back into the mix. Trump wrote,

So interesting that bad lawyer Michael Cohen, who sadly will not be testifying before Congress, is using the lawyer of Crooked Hillary Clinton to represent him - Gee, how did that happen? Remember July 4th weekend when Crooked went before FBI & wasn’t sworn in, no tape, nothing?

Elite Daily reached out to representatives of Cohen for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Cohen's appearance before the House Oversight Committee was scheduled to be a "full and credible report" of the time he spent with his former boss, Trump, according to The New York Times. During Cohen's time cooperating with Mueller, Trump has not been shy about tweeting his Cohen feelings, even to an extent that might cross the legal line. In December, Trump sent out a series of tweets stating that Cohen should serve a full prison sentence and comparing him to Roger Stone who said he would "never testify against Trump." According to The Washington Post, his tweets could be construed as witness tampering. Elite Daily reached out to representatives of the president for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

With this new subpoena floating around, who knows what kind of political face-off is around the corner — but I'm ready for it.