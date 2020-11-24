You want to see more of the sexiest man alive's mustache? Well, Michael B. Jordan is on OnlyFans... with a page completely dedicated to his facial hair. “His name is Murphy," Jordan said of his mustache during a Nov. 18 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "We call him Murph for short. Got an OnlyFans coming soon — eating fruit, all types of crazy stuff, it’s going to get wild.”

The account is for a good cause, too. Jordan explained, “I’m actually going to start [an OnlyFans account,] but like all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there’s been so many businesses and schools that shut down."

As for why he decided to grow a mustache in the first place, Jordan explained it was a classic case of curiosity. “I never had time to actually sit in one place and grow my facial hair where I didn’t have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that," he explained to Kimmel. "So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could actually grow."

Based on the look he's currently rocking, it seems as though he's capable of growing a good chunk of hair after all. You can watch Jordan and his mustache, Murphy, in action during his interview with Kimmel here:

ICYMI, People named Jordan as their 2020 Sexiest Man Alive on Nov. 17. Jordan shared the news with his followers by posting a picture of the magazine cover alongside the sweet caption:

My grandma lookin down talkin bout “that’s my baby” 🤎😂Thanks @People for naming me 2020’s #SexiestManAlive! Order a copy !

When Kimmel asked him if the title has left him feeling "more pressure" to "look good," Jordan explained that it sort of has. "The expectation now is... it's a little unreasonable," he admitted. "Just a little bit. But it's a cool title to have."

Luckily, Jordan has his friends to keep him humble. "When you get Sexiest Man, that's cool to everybody else, but [to] anybody that really knows you, that's just another way they can give jabs to you," he said of his friends' reaction to the news. "So, they were talking a lot of smack."

I mean, if your friends don't make fun of you for getting Sexiest Man Alive, were they really your friends at all?