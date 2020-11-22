Just days after being crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan is gifting thirsty fans with the ultimate Christmas present: more sizzling content. That's right — Michael B. Jordan is making an OnlyFans account, ladies and gentlemen. During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the Black Panther actor confirmed that he'd be joining the site with an unexpected companion.

During an interview with the talk show host on Wednesday, Nov. 18, Jordan opened up about the origins of his new mustache, which he's dubbed Murphy, or Murph for short.

"I never had time to actually sit in one place and grow my facial hair where I didn’t have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that," the 33-year-old said about his new look, which was featured prominently during his People shoot. "So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could actually grow."

After quipping that he was keeping the 'stache to compete with Steve Harvey, he revealed that he had another reason for growing out his facial hair.

When Kimmel commented that he could probably make "$250,000 a year if [his] mustache had an OnlyFans account," the actor responded that he'd already been thinking about it.

"I’m actually going to start one, but like all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there’s been so many businesses and schools that shut down," he replied.

When an incredulous Kimmel asked him, "You're really gonna do that?," Jordan confirmed that he was not joking and that an OnlyFans account dedicated to Murphy would be up in the near future.

"Yeah, it's a thing," he said.

During his cover interview with People, the actor, who admitted he was "awkward" growing up, said he'd gotten confidence from accepting himself.

"Fully realizing that you can’t make everybody happy," the actor said was the key to his confidence. "You could have all the good intentions in the world, and you’ll still get controversy or some type of negativity thrown your way. Sometimes you’ve just got to trust the universe, you know? You’ve got to just believe in yourself and do what you feel is really right. I think that adds up and builds confidence."

Unfortunately, the Creed star didn't share any insight into exactly when fans could expect to see his OnlyFans account go up, but you could almost hear the sound of fans around the world readying their coins once he made his announcement. Plus, with all proceeds going to help businesses in need, it's a win-win situation.