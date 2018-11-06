The cosmos sure have a sense of humor, huh? Oh, you haven't heard? Here's the deal, stargazers. Surely the wrath of Venus retrograde will be over soon; although, as the saying goes, it's not over until it's over. Mercury stations retrograde 2018 and Venus goes direct on same day. No, this is not a drill. So, for those of you who are eagerly waiting for the cosmic coquette, aka Venus, to get back to basics, and her usual ways, brace yourselves. Gorgeous Venus goes direct on Friday, Nov. 16 at 5:51 a.m. ET, and Mercury stations retrograde at 8:33 p.m. ET.

Dear magical universe: Can you give us a break over here? Seriously, what are the odds? The Venus retrograde diaries finally come to an end, and literally hours later, the mischievous messenger planet, aka Mercury, begins its backwards journey through Sagittarius. Oh, and no offense, but Mercury in Sagittarius wins "Most Likely To Exaggerate," so you can just imagine the retro effects. Remember, when a planet is retro, it's not actually moving backward. The term "retrograde" simply means the planet is slowing down, but when observed from the earth, it appears to be going backward. Anyhoo, like I said, it isn't over until it's over.

Venus Retrograde: Oct. 5 - Nov. 15, 2018

If you want more clarity on how this retrograde period might be affecting you, see where Libra and Scorpio are located in your birth chart. Take a look at your Venus placement, and if you're familiar with astrology, check and see if its making any aspects.

How's your Venus retrograde journey going? I'm sure you'd agree that this retrograde cycle will be one for the books. Venus is currently moving backward through its home sign Libra, but the planet of love traveled through the depths of the underworld in Scorpio, before making her way back to charming Libra. This transit forced us to re-evaluate our relationships, values, and self-worth. It also sparked a number of emotionally-driven power struggles, and unfinished business within our current unions. How do you feel? What's new with your relationships? The closer we get to Venus direct, the more clarity we will get.

Mercury Retrograde: Nov. 15 - Dec. 6, 2018

The curious messenger planet stations retrograde just hours after Venus goes direct, and as strange as this sounds, this is all happening for a reason. Think about it. November is action-packed with major transits, and just days after the true node enters Cancer, Jupiter makes its debut in Sagittarius, and Venus goes direct, Mercury joins in on the fun, and stations retrograde. This can't be coincidence, right? Plus, Mercury goes direct before the end of the year, so there's clearly something that needs revisiting. Remember, the cosmos are always conjugating, but in the end, they're also telling story, so it's up to us to translate their messages.

Now, as many of you know, Mercury rules the mind, thought process, communication, transportation, and technology. When in Sagittarius, Mercury thinks, analyzes, and communicates all things related to the bigger picture, and our life panorama. Optimistic Sagittarius is the philosopher of the zodiac, and Mercury relays the message, so we're talking about a true visionary. Mercury retrograde, however, might slow things down a bit, especially if you're planning a trip somewhere, or following a travel itinerary. So, don't be surprised if you experience a Mercury retro mishap along the way, it happens to the best of us. Also, make sure you don't bite off more than you can chew.

Mercury in Sagittarius is notorious for being a bit too idealistic at times, so don't make any last-minute decisions, you'll regret later. On a brighter note, however, use this retrograde cycle wisely, and reflect on the "bigger picture" of your current situation. Who knows, maybe you could use a bit of Mercury in Sagittarius' optimism after all. No negative Nancys allowed.