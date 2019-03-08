Happy International Women's Day! As the world celebrates the holiday, people are using social media to highlight the accomplishments and influence of women, and to call for a more gender-balanced world. The first lady is one of many who used the Internet to share a message and it might just be one of the most endearing posts you've seen so far. Melania Trump's 2019 International Women's Day tweet honored women of courage, and TBH it's pretty inspiring.

On Friday, March 8, Trump shared a video of a speech she gave on Thursday at the International Women of Courage ceremony at the State Department, per The Hill. In the clip, she honored 10 women from countries such as Ireland and Bangladesh for "pushing through gender stereotypes to serve the greater good" through their humanitarian work, according to The Daily Mail. She also praised the women for their courage, saying the trait is "what propels us forward."

Trump said:

As I have said before, I believe courage is one of the qualities we need most in society. It’s what propels us forward. Courage is what divides those who only talk about change from those who actually act to change.

"I know we all have the courage within us to achieve great things for the betterment of this world," she continued. Trump captioned her post, "Happy #InternationalWomensDay2019"

According to The Hill, Trump also honored the record number of female lawmakers in Congress in her address, which is now 127, thanks to the 35 new politicians that were elected in the November 2018 midterm elections. New names include freshman superstars such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota). Excuse me while I give her a round of applause.

But seriously, it's nice to see Trump be vocal about women's issues and pay respect to politicians, even though many of them presumably have different political views than she oes. This year also marks the third year she's participated in the event, which honors “women around the globe who have demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership.”

In 2018, Trump announced that she world be attending the Women of Courage ceremony on Twitter to award some "extraordinary women" and to "recognize, celebrate & honor women around the globe." But at the same time, she was also widely criticized for standing by her husband, President Donald Trump, who has often insulted women and whose administration has made moves that will seriously impact women on crucial issues like equal pay or access to abortion. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the criticisms and the administration's moves, but did not immediately hear back.

"Melania-I don't know where to begin. Your husband's administration is undermining women every day," one Twitter user fired back at the time. "When will you truly stand up for women's rights instead of being #complicit? I wish you greater empathy and compassion."

"While I’ll take you at your word that you support women, I really have to question your choice in remaining with your POS husband who’s made it quite clear that he has no respect for any woman, including you," another added.

On a brighter note, I guess you have to start somewhere and it seems like Trump is really trying to make an effort here. After all, that's what this holiday is about right?