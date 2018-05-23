Meghan Markle's Response To A Friend Who Felt Weird About Her Royal Status Was So Lovely

For friends of the newly named Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, royal protocol can be a little confusing. After watching a good friend journey from network TV actress to marrying into the royal family, it’s only natural that those close to Meghan might feel a bit awkward. Should they still call the new duchess Meghan? Should they bow? How do they relate to each other now that Meghan’s status has changed? Fortunately for everyone involved, Meghan knows exactly how to ease their fears. Actually, Meghan Markle's response to a friend regarding this very thing is super sweet!

The friend in question was Meghan’s longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin. And, as you’d expect, he didn’t quite know where he stood with the new Duchess. In a recent interview with People, Martin says he asked Meghan what he should do now that she’s royalty:

I asked her that. ‘Do I bow to you? I don’t want to disrespect you, but I’ve known for almost ten years. What’s up?' She started laughing and she said, ‘I’m always going to be Meg. Meg.'

That is literally the sweetest thing Meghan could say in that situation! And it really gives you a new perspective on who she is and who she will always be even in spite of her new royal status. It’s so heartwarming.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Meghan was able to put Martin at ease, the makeup artist vowed to be on his best behavior next time the two catch up:

But next time I see them I will be respectful and know my protocol. But Meg is always going to be Meg, that’s how it is!

In his interview with People, Martin also gave some insight into what went on behind the scenes at the royal wedding. Apparently, Meghan was cool as a cucumber, while her friends were super nervous. But all in all, everything turned out just fine and the day was “easy”:

She didn’t seem nervous. She was very cool, she was regular Meghan. I think we were nervous, but we didn’t want to make her nervous so it was very chilled. Of course, brides have nerves, but if we didn’t put so much expectation on it, it wouldn’t have made her nervous. It was very even, very easy.

Martin also explained that he and the rest of Meghan’s crew were still in a state of shock over the royal wedding until Meghan slipped on that beautiful dress.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Above all, it was the dress that made the whole fairy tale a reality for them:

It was all so easy. It didn’t hit us that she was getting married until she got the dress on. It was so beautiful and so architectural, and when she put it on it was like a glove. It was so easy. The spectacle of the veil and the crown and it was, ‘Oh my goodness, this is really happening.’

Aw, that’s so sweet! And from the looks of things, Martin truly cares about Meghan, so that’s really awesome to see.

So, what else made the special day feel real? Windsor Castle, according to Martin. Apparently, it wasn’t until he got there that he understood just what the day truly meant for Meghan, for the royal family, and for the rest of the world:

Nothing really hit any of us until we got there and we saw the people and the magnitude of everything. The last thing we said to each other was, ‘We’ll see you on the other side.’

Gosh, it sounds like the royal wedding was just magical. And it’s so great that Meghan was able to have her close friends with her to celebrate her nuptials!