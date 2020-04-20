How is it that Meghan Markle could theoretically wear a garbage bag as a dress, and I'd still be like, "Wow, the excellence! The grace! The class! The innovation!" If you know the answer, LMK, but in the meantime, I'll be having the same reaction over Meghan Markle's recent Elephant interview outfit. Yes, you could technically only see the top half of it, but it still looks Good™, OK?

On Monday, April 20, Disney+ posted a snippet of an interview with Markle about her thoughts on the new original movie Elephants, which Markle narrates. "I'm really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing this story of elephants to life," she said in the clip. In the interview, Markle's wearing a polished, perfectly pressed white button-up shirt, along with two gold pendant necklaces. With her hair down and a natural makeup look on, Markle looks like the person you'd want narrating a film about elephants: professional, a touch casual, and totally approachable.

While her outfit isn't actually a credential, Markle has spent time with elephants before. "I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat," she said. "When you spend time connecting with them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety."

If Markle's look has you thinking you need to add some casual, yet professional button-up tops to your wardrobe, I feel you. They're a necessary, versatile staple that'll serve you season after season, outfit after outfit. Shop below some crisp versions of Markle's top you'll want to add to your cart ASAP:

