Just before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, some big news came out about who would do the honors of walking the bride down the aisle. Earlier this week, it was announced that Thomas Markle would be unable to attend the royal wedding on account of his having heart surgery on May 16. In an interview with TMZ published Friday, May 18, Meghan Markle's dad responded to news that Prince Charles would be performing the task in his place, and his words are nothing shy of heartwarming.

According to TMZ, Thomas Markle, the father of the American actress, said that he was "honored and grateful" that the Prince of Wales would be escorting Meghan down the aisle on the wedding day. The wedding will take place on Saturday, May 19 at the St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Some had speculated that Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams would be the chosen man for the job, or perhaps her mother, Doria Ragland. But in the end, the bride-to-be chose her future father-in-law to do the honors.

TMZ reports that Thomas Markle wasn't surprised by his daughter's choice, and added that he gave his blessing for the decision.

That the bride won't be escorted for the entirety of the procession. In fact, Markle is doing her own thing, making a statement by choosing not to be accompanied during the majority of the walk down the aisle. Per CNN, Prince Charles will join the bride only during the last portion of the walk to the altar.

