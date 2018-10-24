Meghan Markle continues to dazzle the globe as she and her husband Prince Harry enjoy their first tour together as husband and wife. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga, and the press has been keeping the public up to speed on all of their epic engagements. Most recently, Meghan gave an empowering speech at a university in Fiji where she discussed the importance of education, particularly for women. During this talk, she implied she put herself through school. Meghan Markle's comments about paying for college are not only so inspiring, but they also debunk a rumor her half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. spread about her father putting her through college on lottery money. Elite Daily reached out to the palace for comment on this matter but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Meghan delicately approached a podium in front of a crowded room where she began her speech by offering the Fijian greeting, "Bula Vinaka." From there, she dove right into the benefits of attending university, reflecting on her time as a student at Northwestern University.

"As a university graduate, I know the personal feeling of pride and excitement that comes with attending university,” she said. "From the moment you receive your acceptance letter to the exams you spend countless late nights studying for.... the journey of higher education is an incredible, impactful and pivotal one. I am also fully aware of the challenges of being able to afford this level of schooling for many people around the world, myself included."

Prior to Meghan and Harry's wedding, Thomas Markle Jr. once told The Daily Mail his and Meghan's father once won the lottery. According to Markle Jr., 'That money allowed Meg to go to the best schools and get the best training." However, based on Meghan's speech, this is simply not true.

Meghan continued,

It was through scholarships, financial aid programs and work-study where my earnings from a job on campus went directly towards my tuition – that I was able to attend university. And, without question, it was worth every effort.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghan also impressed the importance of girls receiving access to higher education, particularly in developing countries.

“Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive," she said. "And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital. Providing them with access to education is the key to economic and social development. Because when girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures. Not only for themselves, but also for those around them."

Her entire speech was empathetic and powerful, and also was fortunately videotaped for people to watch on Twitter.

There is also a full transcript of her speech floating around, too.

Meghan ended by congratulating the students in the room, reminding them their education efforts will help set them and their communities up for a positive future. "Congratulations to you all," she said.

Harry and Meghan's tour continues to be the highlight of my fall.