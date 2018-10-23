I don't know what any of my husband's exes look like. I've never seen them in person, in a photo, or on social media. I never asked about them, what they look like, or about their personalities — it's just not something I choose to focus on. But when you're married to someone who lives their life in the spotlight, not only are you bound to find out some details of their dating past, but so is everyone else. So when a photo surfaced of Meghan Markle wearing the same dress as Prince Harry's reported ex, people had a field day making comparisons. But of course, everyone needs to chill a little bit, because spoiler: Both women absolutely rocked the dress.

I may not know any details of my husband's past relationships, but I do know one thing: It's very unlikely I'd end up wearing the same outfit as one of his exes, as my style has evolved so much since we first met. Not to mention, the general public would not care about comparing our looks. But alas, for Markle, this is the reality.

On Saturday, Oct. 20, Markle and Prince Harry appeared in Sydney, Australia, at the opening of the ANZAC Memorial to kick off the 2018 Sydney Invictus Games. Markle absolutely stunned in a mid-calf length black Emilia Wickstead dress with a high neck, a cinched waist, and white buttons down the front and paired the look with a black fascinator, slim, pointed-toe black heels, and a black clutch.

Coincidentally, fans pointed out that Jenna Coleman, an English actress and Prince Harry's reported ex-girlfriend, wore the exact same Emilia Wickstead dress back in June 2018, at the Cartier Queen's Cup event at Guard's Polo Club. Coleman's dress, however, was white with black buttons down the front and she paired her outfit with a black and beige, round Louis Vuitton bag and chunky black peep-toe heels.

While neither Coleman nor Prince Harry confirmed they were dating the other, the two were linked together in 2015 after they were spotted getting close while celebrating a mutual friend's birthday, according to Us Weekly. A source who reportedly saw the two at the event claimed to the publication that the two were "really close" and "they were laughing and seemed into each other.”

Earlier this month, Vanity Fair reported that Coleman and Prince Harry had an "awkward run-in" while attending the same event. "Harry had to walk straight past Jenna to get to his and Meghan’s table. It was pretty awkward and some of the other guests were commenting on it," a source reportedly at the event claimed to Vanity Fair. "Jenna looked down while Harry looked straight ahead, while Meghan didn’t seem to notice. She sat through breakfast with a smile on her face, but Harry looked a bit uncomfortable. He’d been super friendly saying hi to everyone, but he didn’t even acknowledge Jenna.”

Regardless of Prince Harry's past with Coleman — whatever it may be — one thing's for sure: Both Coleman and Markle know how to rock the same dress according to their own style. Markle looks ever classic and elegant, with her typical clean and polished style coming to life, while Coleman added a bit of flair to her look with the unique bag and chunkier shoe choice. And if anything, I'd think the fact that both opted for the same dress means both have great taste.