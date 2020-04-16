As the economic fallout from the coronavirus leaves an increasing number of people hungry, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are donating money earned from televising their wedding to the United Kingdom charity Feeding Britain to help people in need. According to Town and Country, the money will go toward "providing families in need with hot meals and food packages." The organization's national director, Andrew Forsey, said the money is needed now more than ever.

“The social and economic consequences of coronavirus have sent shockwaves across the Feeding Britain network," Forsey told Town and Country on April 15. "Families living in poverty, who were already struggling to access and afford food, have been put at even greater risk of hunger." Forsey also noted that Meghan and Harry's donation was a "godsend" and that their money "will keep breakfast, lunch and dinner, so three square meals, on the table of many tens of thousands of children across our network.” As for Meghan and Harry, a rep for the couple told Town and Country that they are “delighted” their money is going toward “such a great cause.”

So, how much money, exactly, did they shell out from their wedding funds? Well, according to Town and Country, they reportedly donated just over £90,000, which translates to about $112,000. Not too shabby, right? The large sum of money reportedly came from "excess profits" from the wedding broadcast they held on BBC during their 2018 nuptials.

DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty Images

Their charity of choice does not come as too much of a surprise considering the fact that The Archbishop of Canterbury, who married them back in May 2018, is President of Feeding Britain. According to Town and Country, Harry and Meghan gave him a call when British schools started getting shut down due to the pandemic and told him they wanted to help by donating to his charity.

According to Town and Country, at the time of Harry and Meghan's wedding, they agreed any surplus from the profits made by the BBC broadcast would go to a charity of their choosing.

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

If you have money to spare, do some research and consider following in Meghan and Harry's footsteps by donating to a charity that helps people during these trying times. Even donating just a few dollars can make a huge difference.