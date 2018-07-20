Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, & Princess Diana's First Royal Appearances Were So Different

There’s no denying that the royal family has changed quite a lot over the last 40 years. In that time, the world has been introduced to three exceptional women who’ve set a perfect example for what it means to have beauty, grace, and confidence. But Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle each had to start somewhere and they each did it on their own terms. In fact, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, & Princess Diana's first royal appearances showed women everywhere that you’ve got to come into your own and at your own pace.

Given that so much has changed in the royal family in recent years, I’ve taken a look at these ladies’ first royal appearances to see how they compare. Here are my findings:

Princess Diana

In true Princess Diana fashion, she made her first royal appearance a bit of a spectacle. Not only did she wear a more revealing dress than expected, but she was completely unapologetic about it as well. During her first royal appearance, which took place on March 9, 1981 at Goldsmith’s Hall, Diana wore her black taffeta with total confidence and smiled brightly for the cameras. She even managed to snap a few pics with Grace of Monaco (a former movie star who went by the name Grace Kelly).

Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and wife to Prince William, had a much less formal royal affair her first time around. Back in June 2011, Kate and William attended the Investec Derby Festival. It was only a month after they’d married and Kate looked beautiful in a cream-colored Reiss dress. The dress was a bit short for a royal — just above the knee. Most royals wear longer dresses, but Kate stuck to her own sense of style. A bold move!

Meghan Markle

Meghan made her very first official appearance as royal just days after her marriage to Prince Harry. The event took place at Buckingham Palace where the royal family was hosting a garden party in celebration of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday. Meghan wore a light-colored dress for the occasion — perfect for an outdoor event. And she paired it with a hat and a classic clutch, as well as pantyhose, which are an essential according to royal protocol.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, what’s the difference among all of these appearances anyway? Well, for starters, it seems that Meghan has been brought into the royal fold much more quickly than Diana or even Kate. The royals have totally embraced her and made sure she’s getting the support she needs, especially given how hectic royal life can be.

On top of all that, it seems like the royals have really eased up on fashion. While all the ladies sport very classic attire at all times, there would definitely be much less outrage over an off-the-shoulder gown now than there was back in 1981!

One of the wonderful things about watching the royal family evolve is seeing how much they've modernized, even during the last few decades. By and large, it looks as though royal procedure has become a little more lax, allowing Kate and Meghan some of the freedoms that perhaps Princess Diana didn't have.