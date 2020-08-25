Dating under the scrutiny of the public eye is no easy feat and Megan Fox's quotes about slut-shaming and dating show just how difficult doing so can be for a woman in Hollywood, even in 2020. "I'm going through some stuff right now where perceptions are still very misogynistic and sexist and one-sided," told Entertainment Tonight during an Aug. 24 interview. "For whatever reason, people are very trigger happy to call me stupid or call me vain or call me a slut, which is crazy. I was in the same relationship for 15 years, you know? It's bizarre, this image that gets projected onto me that people have just accepted and that's lived for over a decade. And that I never really did anything to earn in the first place."

The "stuff" Fox is referring to, is likely her new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, which began shortly after her split from longtime partner Brian Austin Green. Kelly and Fox met on the set of Randall Emmett's new film Midnight in the Switchgrass and Fox knew they were going to have an intense connection pretty much as soon as she heard they'd be co-stars. "I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" she recalled of a conversation with Emmet during a July 22 appearance on Emmett's podcast with Lala Kent, Give Them Lala ... With Randall.

"I could feel that some wild sh*t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what," Fox continued. "I just felt it like, deep in my soul that something was going to come from that." Turns out, she was right. The two pretty much instantly connected when they finally met in person. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she gushed. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away." (BTW, you can find more intel on what a "twin flame" is here.)

When Fox finally became Instagram Official with her "twin flame" Kelly on Aug. 5, she did so by posting a black and white mirror selfie alongside the caption, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪."

Fox had turned off the comments on the post, presumably as a way to curb the haters, but that didn't stop her ex Green from throwing some shade her way. That same day, he posted a carousel of his four sons (three of whom he shares with Fox) alongside the caption, "Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours."

The comments section of his post was filled with people — you guessed it — shaming Fox. "This is anything but petty," one fan wrote. "Someone has to be the real parent and it's obviously not her." Another chimed in alongside three eyeroll emojis, "bahahaha! Love it! She barely knows MGK, and her heart is his?? Pffft! Yeah we will see." Another commented, "my opinion is that you don't break your family up for a fling... This new relationship will probably end soon then she'll truly regret what she's doing... Marriage and family is work but nothing is better."

OK, I'm getting too mad repeating these so I'm going to stop. Luckily, Fox made it clear she doesn't pay too much mind to her haters. "I would never fill my brain with anything trolls have to say," she iconically stated in her Entertainment Tonight interview.

Happy for the sake of her mental health that Fox is able to let the trolls slide, but also can the haters just... stop hating?