Not a fan of confrontation? OK, then I would not recommend reading Megan Fox's comment on Brian Austin Green's Halloween Instagram. On Nov. 1 Brian posted a Halloween picture of himself dressed in a rabbit suit with Journey, his child he shares with Megan, standing to his left. Megan was not pleased, to say the least.

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in," she wrote in the comments section of Brian's post. "I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

If you need firsthand proof, Comments by Celebs captured the entire exchange here:

Megan's comment also seemed to have struck a cord with Brian's ex Vanessa Marcil, with whom he shares son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green. Following Megan's comment, Vanessa posted a screenshot from the Notes app on her phone featuring text that wrote, "like I said....The Truth always comes out in the end...." In the caption, presumably speaking of Megan, she wrote "#ImWithYouSister."

Since the backlash, Brian has replaced the original post with a cropped version of the photo without Journey included.

This isn't the first time Megan and Brian have publicly beefed on social media. On Aug. 5 Megan took her relationship with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Instagram official by posting a mirror selfie of themselves alongside the caption, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪."

A few hours later, Green posted a picture of his four children (three of whom he shares with Megan) and shadily captioned it, "Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours."

Yikes.