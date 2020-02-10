The Golden Arches is making it even more rewarding to celebrate your love of chicken nuggets come Feb. 14. In honor of the holiday, which the fast food chain has dubbed "Palentine's Day," you can enjoy your Quarter Pounders, nuggs, fries, and whatever else you might be craving from the comfort of your couch. McDonald's Valentine's Day 2020 deal includes money off your delivery, so it's a pretty good reason to plan your Galentine's Day festivities or a low-key date night at home this year.

Going out to eat on the holiday of love can be stressful and hectic, which is why I'm always a fan of getting your Valentine's Day food delivered straight to your doorstep. Whether you're planning to celebrate with bae or you'll be hanging out with your crew come Friday, McDonald's promotion with DoorDash means you can get your fill of 10-piece chicken nuggets and fries at a discount.

Here's the deal. From Thursday, Feb. 13 through Monday, Feb. 17, you can head to the DoorDash app and check out your closest McDonald's location. Once you've put all your favorite Mickey D's goodies in your cart, you can check out and use the promo code "LOVEMCD" at checkout to score $5 off your order. I'd just keep in mind that you'll need to have at least $15 worth of food and drinks in your cart to qualify for the $5 off promotion, but it shouldn't be too hard if you're planning to split your order with at least one other person.

Courtesy of McDonald's

Unlike many other Valentine's Day deals, which you can only take advantage of on the holiday itself, it's an added bonus that the DoorDash promo will be going throughout the whole weekend until Feb. 17. So, if you do decide to head out on the town for dinner on Feb. 14, you still have plenty of other options to end one of your evenings with a late-night Mickey D's order or get some of your favorite breakfast items delivered in the morning. It's up to you. Keep in mind there's a limit of one of these promotions per user, so you might want to plan out when you're going to use it before the deal expires on the Monday after Valentine's Day.