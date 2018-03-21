One of my favorite things about McDonald's is without a doubt their McCafé menu. To be completely honest, I think it's underrated. Not only are McCafé coffees strong AF, but they're also pretty dang cheap. And now, they're sweeter than ever. On Wednesday, March 21, the fast-food hot spot unveiled three new coffee beverages — and each one sounds like it could be double as a dessert. That's right: McDonald's new Turtle drinks are here, and they'll totally remind you of those caramel-filled chocolate candies you know and love.

You know the ones I'm talking about, right? I'm referring to the chocolate turtles that are typically stuffed with gooey caramel and nutty pecans. They used to be my favorite type of chocolate as a kid, and since then, I forgot how much I adore them. Thanks to McCafé, I'm now able to relive my childhood memories and indulge in chocolate turtle-flavored coffee. I'm so happy.

So, what makes McCafé's Turtle beverages so reminiscent of the candies? It's definitely the flavors. According to McDonald's press release, the Turtle coffee beverages feature flavors of chocolate, caramel, and hazelnut — and if you've ever tried a chocolate turtle, then you can already sense (or taste) the similarities.

I know you're probably intrigued after seeing a photo of the beautifully sweet beverages, so let's dive into each one. After learning more about them, it'll probably be hard to choose which drink you want during breakfast (or dessert).

Iced Turtle Macchiato McDonald's OK, this one sounds amazing. The Iced Turtle Macchiato is made when a rich swirl of chocolate is blended with caramel and hazelnut flavors, and then layered with espresso and milk (whole or non-fat). It's also topped off with chocolate drizzle (yum). The drink is served over ice, so that makes it the best bev' to sip on during the upcoming warm months. Are you thirsty yet? Because I am.

Turtle Macchiato McDonald's The words "turtle" and "macchiato" together sounds like a dessert, and based off the flavors of the drink, it probably tastes like one. McCafé's Turtle Macchiato also starts with a blend of chocolate, caramel, and hazelnut flavors — but then, it's combined with steamed espresso and milk (whole or non-fat). Like the iced macchiato, it's topped with a drizzle of chocolate. However, this one's served hot, and it's perfect to sip on during chilling spring mornings.