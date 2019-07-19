Let's face it: Weekday mornings can be a tad chaotic, which means you don't always have the time to brew a pot of coffee or stop by your fave café before work. However, there are caffeinated alternatives to choose from when you're in a rush, and they're just as delicious as your go-to lattes. I'm talking about ready-to-drink McCafé Frappés, because they're tasty and convenient. Until recently, the portable beverages were only available in 13.7-ounce bottles (which was the perfect size for one person). However, the McDonald's McCafé Frappés come in 40-ounce bottles, which means you can opt for refills or share it with your coworkers.

McCafé officially announced its jumbo Frappé bottles in April 2019, which was right after spring began. But now that summer is in full swing, it's nice to know that the oversized options are still readily available. There are two 40-ounce selections on the market, to be exact, and they include Mocha and Caramel (aka fan favorites). Both flavors were also included in the smaller Frappé collection (along with Vanilla) — but now, folks can share the sweetness when they purchase a big bottle.

The 40-ounce bottles are perfect for coffee lovers and Frappé enthusiasts alike, whether they're craving another glass or hoping to share the caffeine with their coworkers.

Courtesy of McCafé

If you want to add a McCafé Frappé bottle to your fridge, you're probably wondering where you can buy one. Thankfully, they're easy to locate — but you won't be able to find 'em at your local McDonald's restaurants. According to the company, you'll be able able to purchase the jumbo Frappé bottles at "select supermarkets nationwide." Therefore, you can check your local grocery store for the bottles during your next shopping trip. If they're available, go ahead and stock your fridge with the coffee drink.

Since the 40-ounce Frappé bottles are bigger than the OG selections, they're also more expensive. According to McCafé, the larger bottles cost $4.49, which is a bit pricier than the smaller bottles (which cost between $2 and $2.49, per the brand). It's still a great deal, though, because you can stock up on coffee for the week for under $5. Plus, if you're planning on sharing the Frappé with other people, you can always split the cost or take turns buying the bottles.

Just imagine how much money you're going to save in the long run.

Courtesy of McCafé

Courtesy of McCafé

Again, you can find the 40-ounce Frappé bottles at select supermarkets nationwide for $4.49. If you'd rather stick with the smaller bottles, though, don't fret (they aren't going anywhere). According to the company, the 13.7-ounce Frappé bottles can be found throughout the country at "mass merchandisers," convenience stores, and grocery stores. If you end up opting for those, you'll be able to try the Vanilla Frappé flavor. Unfortunately, that one isn't available in a larger bottle.

Still, the Caramel and Mocha flavors are available as 40-ounce bottles, so stock up and share the sweetness. If you'd rather not share the coffee, keep it in your fridge and have a sip whenever you're thirsty.