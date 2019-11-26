You may have thought you were all caught up on what Black Friday deals are coming, but there's a new one you'll want to add to your list. It involves a sweet promotion from McDonald's, which could score you free McDelivery for a year. Check out McDonald's Black Friday deal to see how you could qualify for a year's worth of free eats.

McDonald's announced details about its McDelivery with Uber Eats Black Friday deal on Monday, Nov. 25. Hyping the chain's late-night menu, which is served after midnight, the contest is all about hooking you up for late-night snack sessions. If you win the Uber Eats Late-Night Sweepstakes Grand Prize, you'll be awarded with free McDelivery via Uber Eats for an entire year, which will be given to you as an Uber Eats promo code redeemable for up to a $20 credit on up to 365 orders through Dec. 31, 2020. (You can redeem the credits at any time — not just during late-night hours.) The winner will also score a white faux leather massage chair and a duffel bag filled with late-night essentials, including a soft sherpa blanket, a body pillow, a hot/cold eye mask that, a 16-ounce tumbler, a "Do Not Disturb" sign, and more, for a total approximate value of $9,688.

In addition to the one lucky grand prize winner, there will be 50 runner-up prizes, and the winners will get the same filled duffel bag as the grand prize winner and a one-time $20 Uber Eats promo code, which must be redeemed by Feb. 1, 2020.

Courtesy of McDonald's

To enter the sweepstakes, you'll need to use your personal Twitter account to submit an original tweet or reply about the late night McDonald's menu item — like the OG Big Mac or McNuggets — you'd love to have delivered by Uber Eats McDelivery. You can see the full list of late-night offerings here. Make sure to include the hashtags #McDelivery, #Sweepstakes as well as tag @McDonalds and @UberEats in your tweet to be considered. The promotion lasts from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and you need to be a U.S. resident and 18 years or older to enter. The winner will notified on or about Dec. 6, so keep an eye on your DMs.

McDonald's also has you covered by offering a $0 delivery fee that will be automatically applied for customers who order McDelivery on Uber Eats from Wednesday, Nov. 27, through Cyber Monday, Dec. 2.