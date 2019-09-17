I love experimenting with recipes by adding different spices, whether it's sizzling hot chili powder or aromatic cardamom. After all, adding herbs and spices are the quickest way to pack flavor into a meal. But sometimes you may get into the routine of using the same old spices. It's time to give your spice rack a major upgrade this fall season with some newly released products from McCormick & Company that combine both sugar and spice in an all-in-one. McCormick & Company's new sugar and spice blends come in flavors like Birthday Cake and Vanilla Blueberry and they sound like the perfect way to add some pizzazz to any beverage, dessert, or meal.

According to a McCormick representative in an email sent to Elite Daily, the Sugar & Spice Blends were released in July 2019 and retail for around $4.48. Instagram foodie account @CandyHunting first spotted the new sugar and spice blends in stores and shared it with fans on social media. The Sept. 10 post is captioned, "Sugar and spice and everything BIRTHDAY CAKE! McCormick has five new sugar and spice blends, which include Birthday Cake, Blueberry Vanilla, Apple Cinnamon, Vanilla Cinnamon, and Lemon Ginger. Found them at Meijer in with the spices." The new sugar and spice blends are all featured on McCormick's website, which gives a good rundown of the products. The Birthday Cake blend definitely stands out from the pack since it features bright and festive colors that will totally get you nostalgic for childhood birthday parties with fun decorations. The company describes the product as "a simple way to add the fun of a birthday cake to baked goods, desserts, milkshakes and more." Likewise, the Blueberry Vanilla blend is a flavor boost for "desserts and smoothies," and it's ideal for those looking for a more fruity punch.

The blend that's fitting for the fall season is the Vanilla Cinnamon. If you've been trying to recreate your favorite seasonal desserts and drinks at home (ahem, Pumpkin Spice Latte), the Vanilla Cinnamon could be the perfect hint of sweet and spicy you've been missing. For more savory meals, there's the Lemon Ginger blend. The McCormick website even suggests using the blend in their Creamy Lemon Ginger Berry Salad recipe, which sounds like a tasty way to keep summer salad season going.

If you're still hesitant about buying the new blends, you should check out the hype on social media, because it's so real. Customers weighed in on the new product by responding to Instagram user @Candyhunting's post. User @Kellyaisen commented, "Put dat birthday cake on every thang," while @Jslacker5663 wrote, "So... much... NEED!!!" Fan @oneamyonejack captured the scene perfectly: "This sounds perfect for this fall and winter for oatmeal and toast before school! My kids eat cinnamon sugar toast every so often... oooh! On French toast!!" There are many innovative ways you can use these seasonings, so you better get brainstorming.

Whether you're a seasoned home chef or a newbie in the kitchen, delicious spices are the secret to good cooking. IDK about you, but I'm excited to see what these new spice blends can do, and I can't wait to stroll up to my next fall pot luck with some Birthday Cake-flavored cookies.