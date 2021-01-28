During a Jan. 28 interview with The Real, Matt James finally responded to his friend body-shaming Victoria Larson. ICYMI: On Jan. 26, Bachelor Nation super fan account @bachelornation.scoops shared a video of James golfing with a group of guy friends, including Tyler Cameron. When James went to take his shot, one of his friends (Jerry — not Cameron!) tried to distract him by saying, "now how was Victoria's body? Cause when I look at her, it doesn't look very nice. And you've been making out with this woman." The video concluded with the sound of the guys erupting into laughter in the background.

Larson saw the video on @bachelornation.scoop and commented, "Cute... I love my body :)."

While James could not be heard saying anything in response to his friend's comment in the video clip that was aired, he took a strong stance during his appearance on The Real. When asked to tell the hosts more about what went on that day, James said that the sort of behavior displayed in the video is "never" something he stands for.

"It's just a constant reminder that you need to be smart about the people you surround yourself with," he continued. "And those moments when you're in sports and people are trying to say things to you to throw things off your game, it's sad that someone would think saying something like that about a woman that I was dating would deter me from what I was trying to do."

James also claimed that the now-viral video clip missed the footage of him calling his friend out. "I said something to him off-camera about it. Something along the lines of, 'Victoria wouldn't have given him a second look,'" he said. "It's always the pot calling the kettle black. Who is he to comment on someone's body? It's such a low blow for any man to try and take a dig at something like that."

So, is he going to continue to surround himself with friends like the one who body-shamed Larson? Well, he was sort of vague. "That's not my character and that's not what I'm about," he said. "It's a shame that that's even associated with what was going on. I apologize on his behalf. I don't know if you'll get it from him, but that's not something I support or stand for."

I mean, it's clearly something he doesn't "support or stand for." But... I didn't really see anything there about not being friends with the person anymore? It's also unclear if his friend is actually sorry? Lots to unpack here.