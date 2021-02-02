Have you noticed the charcuterie board Instagrams Matt James has been posting on Instagram every single Monday for the past three weeks? Ahead of each episode of The Bachelor, he's been preparing elaborate snacks. And fans think it's a subtle hint at who wins his season.

So, um, what do charcuterie boards have to do with who wins his heart? Well, some particularly astute fans noticed Rachael Kirkconnell's bio on ABC's site happens to note that "nothing makes her happier than a good movie, good wine and charcuterie boards."

With beautiful eyes and personality to match, Rachael is a southern sweetheart with a close-knit family. Though Rachael says she is a hopeless romantic to her core, she has never been in love and believes that Matt may just be the guy to change that. Rachael is hoping that her love story will be something huge and life altering. She wants to look back on her life when she's old and feel like she has made the absolute most out of every single day. Nothing makes her happier than a good movie, good wine and charcuterie boards. Rachael needs a man who will make every day with her something to tell their future children about and says, "At the end of the day, love is what makes your life more special than others. Life can be hard and really difficult and dark at times, but if you have someone by your side that loves you more than they love themselves, that makes it all worth it in the end."

Yep, she literally said "nothing" makes her happier than charcuterie boards (and a good movie and wine). Nothing! Not a single thing!

And now this man is out here posting weekly charcuterie boards:

Instagram/@mattjames919

This isn't the first times fans have theorized Kirkconnell winds up winning James' season. On Jan. 17, the @bachsleuthers Instagram account posted a screenshot featuring James apparently listening to Kirkconnell's playlist "night drive" on Spotify.

Maybe this is all one big coincidence. But I don't think I would just casually be making my ex's favorite food on a weekly basis and also listening to her Spotify playlist.