Um, did it suddenly just get hotter in here? Or is it just that Maggie Hardy Knox, the CEO of the Nemacolin, said Matt James' Bachelor season involves condoms in trees? Yes, you read that correctly. Literal condoms in literal trees... as in Knox straight-up told Page Six on Jan. 11, “we actually found a used condom in the tree branch." Knox majorly teased the already sexy season throughout the interview, guaranteeing Bachelor Nation fans that “sex and love is in the air” at the Nemacolin.

“Sometimes there’s some hanky-panky going on where it should not have been, but I can’t tell you everything that was going on," she told Page Six of shooting the show at her resort. "We are on 3,000 acres. So there’s a lot of land, and a lot of woods out there. There were things going on inside and outside of the hotel all the time.”

I mean, TBH, I'm not exactly shocked to hear James' season is shaping up to be as sexy as it is after having heard a Jan. 11 interview he did with E! News. In the E! News interview, James revealed during a round of "Deal Breaker or Rose Taker" that PDA is a rose taker for him.

"Because, like, if you feel some type of way about somebody then… however you choose to express it, like, I’m not gonna bash you," he said of his reasoning. Plus, he's pals with Hannah Brown, who famously had sex four times on a wind mill during her season of The Bachelorette. Not that you have to follow in your friend's footsteps. But, like, why the heck not use her as your inspo?

Speaking of Brown, who dated James' bestie Tyler Brown, James revealed having previously dated one of his friends is actually a rose taker for him. He explained, "my friends have great taste… I’d be lucky!"

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

And, while they weren't necessarily rose takers, James said his friends disapproving of his significant other and his significant other not getting along with his mom wouldn't necessary be dealbreakers for him.

So, what is a dealbreaker for James? Three things: Constantly being on your phone, not enjoying working out, and picking your teeth at the table. So, uh, if you have a bracket going for his season, I'd go ahead and recalibrate using the above information.