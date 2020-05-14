Your favorite Full House alum is likely going to keep her full bank account intact. Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy's reported prenup is apparently "ironclad," according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly on May 13. The source also reportedly added that “her business interests and fortune are protected." More of a numbers person? Multiple resources online estimate that, between the Olsen twins' fashion labels and their acting gigs, they're worth a whopping $500 million. Meanwhile, the same sources estimate Sarkozy is worth $60 million. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Olsen and Sarkozy for comment on their reported divorce, including the reported prenup, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

News of Sarkozy and Olsen's reported divorce first broke on May 13. At the time, TMZ claimed Olsen reportedly requested an emergency court order to allow her to get divorced amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Mary-Kate says her attorneys got an email from her husband, Pierre Olivier Sarkozy's attorneys this week giving her a May 18 deadline to get her stuff out of their NYC apartment," TMZ explained. "She claims Pierre is trying to force her out, because he terminated their lease without her knowledge."

Before reportedly requesting the emergency court order to allow her to get divorce, Olsen apparently tried asking Sarkozy directly for the extension, but her soon-to-be ex reportedly did not respond.

In court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, Olsen reportedly states that she's unable to meet Sarkozy's May 18 deadline "because of quarantine guidelines in the city" and that "the only way she can protect her property is if she's to file a divorce petition," which would "trigger an automatic court order preventing him from disposing of her property."

According to TMZ, Olsen reportedly originally singed a petition for divorce on April 17 but paused on filing it when she found out New York courts weren't currently accepting divorce filings during the pandemic. In the petition, Olsen reportedly requests their prenup be enforced.

Olsen and Sarkozy got married in Manhattan in 2015 and, according to TMZ, reportedly started dating in 2012. Neither of them have publicly commented on reports that they're splitting.