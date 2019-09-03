Every Marvel fan is eagerly awaiting the massive change that the studio's Phase 4 will bring, and although Steve Rogers is sadly out of the picture, the persona of Captain America will still be a huge part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in upcoming movies and TV shows. But these new iterations will definitely not be the Captain America that fans have come to love. Marvel's Phase 4 will feature evil Captain America in multiple new characters, as ScreenRant pointed out, so get ready to look at the first Avenger in a whole new light.

As Avengers: Endgame made clear, Steve Rogers will no longer be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward. At the end of Endgame, Rogers chose to go back in time and live out his life naturally from the 1940s, revealing himself to now be an elderly man in the present day unable to retain the mantle of Captain America. Instead, Rogers passed his shield on to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon.

But even though Steve Rogers is out of the superhero game, twisted versions of the Captain America persona will actually play a major part in several upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe releases. Villainous characters in Black Widow, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Marvel's What If...? will put on evil spin on Captain America.

1. U.S. Agent

Marvel

The new Marvel project that will most deeply be affected by Captain America is definitely The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a six-episode series which is set to debut on Disney+ in August 2020.

Although Steve Rogers named Sam Wilson as his successor, apparently the U.S. government will not be as keen on Wilson becoming the nation's new superhero symbol. Enter John Walker, the new role which will be played by Wyatt Russell. In the comics, Walker served as a foil to Captain America, marked by his ruthlessness and hot-headedness rather than Rogers' moralistic approach to heroism. Walker actually became the official Captain America for a short time before settling into his persona as U.S. Agent. It is not yet clear how U.S. Agent will be portrayed in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but it sounds like he may be a complicated adversary for Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.

2. Red Guardian

Marvel

The persona of Captain America will also inform the main plot of Marvel's upcoming Black Widow. David Harbour is set to play Alexei Shostakov in the film, who is the comic-book character that became Russia's counterpart to Captain America, Red Guardian. Since Red Guardian fought against Black Widow and Captain America in the comics, it seems likely that he will be the villain of Black Widow. Marvel has also teased that Red Guardian has a history with Black Widow, which comic-book fans already know, but I won't spoil it here since it will likely be a major twist in the movie. Black Widow will hit theaters on May 1, 2020.

3. Zombie Captain America

Marvel

One of the most ambitious new Marvel project is Marvel's What If...?, which is set to be released on Disney+ sometime in 2021. The non-canonical series will explore various divergent universes within the MCU that explore what could have happened to the world if one major thing had been changed. One of the new episodes will put a dark spin not only on Captain America, but the rest of the Avengers as well, as it adapts the Marvel Zombies limited series comic. The story sees all of the heroes transforming into zombified versions of themselves, ravenous for human flesh. This will definitely not be the Steve Rogers that fans have come to love!