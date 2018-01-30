Former Glee star Mark Salling has reportedly been found dead in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, according to TMZ. The report says that authorities suspect it may have been a suicide, and that the actor may have hanged himself. Elite Daily reached out to Mark Salling's reps for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Mark Salling's body was reportedly found dead near a baseball field in the Sunland area of Los Angeles, where the actor lived. Salling was facing a four to seven year prison sentence after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and registering as a sex offender at the end of 2017. His guilty plea had just been formalized by the court on Dec. 18, 2017, a little over a month before his death. At the time of death, Salling was still awaiting sentencing. Elite Daily also reached out to Mark Salling's reps for comment on his legal proceedings, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Prior to his public legal battle, Mark Salling was best known as one of the stars of the Fox musical dramedy Glee. Salling played Noah "Puck" Puckerman, the resident "bad boy" of the high school glee club, for the series' full run from 2009 to 2015. He starred on the show for its first four season, and then was reduced to a recurring character for the show's final two seasons, Season 5 and Season 6.

More to come...