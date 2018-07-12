The Handmaid's Tale was written back in 1985 at the height of the Reagan Revolution. Margaret Atwood imagined the world of Gilead in response to the political climate of the time, where the Republican establishment had begun to successfully court the Evangelical population to the point where Reagan won a 49-state landslide in the 1984 election. Yet, the story resonates even more loudly today, 30+ years later, under a entirely different political regime. Want to know how to write like this? You can sign up for Margaret Atwood's Creative Writing MasterClass, which was announced this week.

For those who haven't read Atwood's other work, and only know The Handmaid's Tale, her writing has always been some of the most forward-thinking tales. This goes for all of them, even the ones looking backward, like her historical fiction novel Alias Grace. It too was adapted for streaming by Netflix, and watching the six-episode miniseries during a time of #MeToo brings home just how long these issues have been going on in our society.

Atwood's most exceptional work though, in my opinion, is the MaddAddam Trilogy, which was in adaptation limbo over at HBO for nearly a decade, and has now moved to Paramount TV. Hopefully, it will find its way into production soon.

For those who hope to write something as powerful, the MasterClass will launch this fall and is now open for pre-enrollment. Here's the video announcement:

Individual courses can run as short as two hours to as long as five, split into videos of varying length, which are available to re-watch when needed, though you can't download them. You can download the PDF supplemental workbooks, though. Those who sign up for classes are encouraged to form student groups to discuss lessons. The professors have "office hours" just like on a college campus, where they answer selected questions from the students they deem the most useful for the entire class.

There is no hard end time, though each course has a suggested length it should take. Classes can be purchased individually, or one can buy an "All Access" pass and take whatever courses catch your fancy. The Atwood course as a single class runs $90. The All-Access pass runs $180 per year, with a 7-day free trial.

Check out the Masterclass site, and pre-enroll here.