If you 're someone who closely follows the colorful world of YouTube beauty vloggers, then you're likely familiar with Manny Gutierrez AKA Manny MUA. And if you pay really close attention then you likely know that the 28-year-old launched his own makeup line just last year. Well, now in an exciting new development it's been announced that Manny MUA's Lunar Beauty is launching At Sephora.

That's right, back in May the influencer took to his personal Instagram to share that two of his Lunar Beauty eyeshadow palettes were available on Sephora.com, and now, you can also find the palettes in select Sephora stores.

But that's not even the best part, Manny's Lunar Beauty Life's A Drag Color Palette and Greek Goddess Eyeshadow Palette arrive in Sephora stores just in time to be a part of a special in-store product installation known as a Pride tower. The Lunar Beauty products join the likes of brands like Marc Jacobs Beauty, Incredible Cosmetics, Milk Makeup, Youth To The People, and Buxom Cosmetics on the special Pride installations across Sephora stores. Then, throughout the month of June (AKA Pride Month), if you buy any product on the tower, including the Life's A Drag Palette, Sephora will donate $1 to LGBTQ+ organizations.

In his Instagram post revealing the news, Manny expressed his excitement and gratitude for the new retail partnership. "OHHHH MYYY GODDD! IM SO FREAKEN HAPPY! MY BRAND IS IN SEPHORA!" the caption read. "You guys... this is one of the craziest, most proud things I’ve ever been able to accomplish in my entire career! I started my makeup journey working at Sephora 6 years ago... and now my brand is in Sephora!" From working in Sephora to cultivating a following to the tune of 4.5 million Instagram followers or 4.8 million YouTube subscribers, to launching his own makeup brand which is now sold in Sephora, I'd say Manny has hustled pretty hard the past six years to get to where he is today.

"Dreams really do come true and I couldn’t be more grateful ❤️ currently we have Life’s a Drag and Greek Goddess palettes on @sephora website and they will be in store next month because we’re doing something SUPER special for Pride Month 🌈 " the caption continued. As Manny is a popular and proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I can only imagine how excited he must be to have his products featured on Sephora's Pride towers.

Now, for a look at the two Lunar Beauty palettes that are being sold online and in-stores at Sephora. The Lunar Beauty Life's A Drag Color Palette ($45, Sephora) is a 14-pan eyeshadow palette that features a range of neutrals and bright hues with matte, satin, and glitter finishes. The range of shades includes shadows like "Shady," a matte pure black and "Beat," a micro glitter foiled peach.

The Greek Goddess Eyeshadow Palette ($48, Sephora) is a 15-pan eyeshadow palette that features a combination of warm and bright shimmer shadows. The shade ranges features hues like "Aphrodite," a deep maroon and "Iris," micro-glitter, foiled rose-gold.

So if you find yourself perusing the aisles of Sephora this Pride Month, be sure to get your hands on Manny's Lunar Beauty palettes and in the process you'll be donating to a LGBTQ+ organization.