Malika Haqq's family has grown by one. Khloé Kardashian's BFF has officially welcomed her first child with ex O.T. Genasis into the world. Malika Haqq gave birth and it's no question that little baby is already so loved by many.

Haqq announced the happy news of her pregnancy on Instagram in September 2019. "I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test. "I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine."

After months of speculation, Haqq, revealed that Genasis was the father during a speech at her teddy bear-themed baby shower thrown by Kardashian. The former couple dated for two years before splitting in June 2019.

"Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me, I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy," she gushed.

Haqq truly embraced her pregnancy over the past few months, and on March 14 finally welcomed her little boy. The announcement that she had given birth was beyond sweet. "Ace Flores 3.14.2020," she wrote, sharing the baby's name for the first time.

Fans were over the moon for Haqq as she began day one of motherhood. They took to the comments with sweet, congratulatory messages.

"Hi Ace!!!!!!!!!! That hand is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you and mommy," one fan wrote. "So happy for you, god bless you and your baby!!!!" another comment read.

Of course, the KarJenner fam was sure to congratulate Haqq. "Ace!!!!!! i can’t wait to meet him!! Kylie Jenner wrote below the pic. "My beautiful beautiful nephew!!!! Ace, we have been waiting for you," Haqq's BFF Khloé Kardashian said.

The KarJenner fam is all of us right now. Fans have been waiting for Haqq's bundle of joy to arrive, and now that Ace is finally here, his first pic couldn't have been sweeter. If you need me, I'll be doting over this for the rest of the day.