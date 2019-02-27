Magnum is continuing to up its ice cream presence stateside with four sweet new offerings. Just weeks after releasing two vegan ice cream bars for the first time in the United States, the chocolate company is giving American ice cream stans the ultimate gift of some extra-indulgent flavors. Magnum’s Double Tub ice cream flavors launching in the United States include some of the company's most mouthwatering combinations to date in a 14.8-ounce container of sweet goodness, and they're definitely a step up from your go-to pint.

According to a press release shared for Wednesday, Feb. 27, the British company is now debuting four of their most beloved flavors in the United States, meaning that American customers can finally treat their tastebuds to an even more crave-worthy ice cream fix. Personally, my favorite thing about Magnum's tubs of ice cream is the mix of textures and flavors you get with each bite. ICYMI, the company is serious about the satisfying "crack" you get when you bite into an ice cream bar with a crispy chocolate casing and a creamy ice cream filling, and I think it's pretty ingenious that they managed to recreate that unique Magnum experience for their tubs of ice cream.

Previously, American customers have been able to "crack" their ice cream tubs with seven classic varieties, resulting in a decadent treat that features shards of crunchy Belgian milk chocolate. Now, the company is bringing in four Magnum’s Double Tub ice cream flavors that feature even more flavor and sweet goodness in every bite, thanks to swirls of "luscious sauces" that promise to up the ante on your dessert experience.

Are you a fan of sweet and salty flavors? You're going to want to grab a double tub of Magnum's sea salt and caramel ice cream. If you haven't tried it yet, the Sea Salt Caramel starts with velvety vanilla ice cream, which is encased in a cracking Belgian milk chocolate shell. Inside, the creamy ice cream is mixed with swirls of sea salt caramel sauce and milk chocolate shards for a fun mix of flavors and textures.

My personal favorite sounds like it's going to be the Cookie Crumble, which is comprised of sweet cream ice cream, drizzles of chocolate cookie sauce, and crispy chunks of milk chocolate. It's basically an elevated version of Cookies 'n Cream ice cream, and it looks completely delicious.

Courtesy of Magnum

Meanwhile, chocolate lovers will gravitate towards the brand's Double Chocolate & Ganache offering, which pairs swirls of chocolate ganache sauce and bits of Belgian milk chocolate with decadent chocolate ice cream. Last but not least, the Magnum Double Cherry Truffle is a treat for more adventurous palates, featuring "silky cherry ice cream with swirls of cherry sauce and milk chocolate shards in a cracking milk chocolate shell."

Whichever flavor sparks your fancy, these Magnum Double Ice Cream can all now be found at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide, joining your existing Magnum tub favorites like Dark Chocolate Mint, Dark Chocolate Raspberry, Milk Chocolate Almond, White Chocolate Vanilla, Milk Chocolate Vanilla, Milk Chocolate Hazelnut, and Milk Chocolate Mocha in the freezer aisle. Per press materials, these new elevated pints will be retailing for about $4.49 to $5.99 per package, so I'd head to your closest grocery store ASAP and make sure to scoop up a pint (or four) to take your Netflix snacking game to the next level.