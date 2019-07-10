Let's be real: Turkey season is probably the last thing on your mind when we're in the middle of July, but I don't think any of us would mind taking advantage of some Black Friday-level deals during the warmer months. Luckily, for shoppers who are looking to stock up on all their home necessities without breaking the bank, Macy’s Black Friday in July 2019 sale is here to make that so much easier. The best part? You don't have to wait until November to score some of the lowest prices of the year.

This year, Macy's is making Christmas in July one step better by starting off the second week this month with rock-bottom prices on everything from home decor to kitchen goods to clothes and handbags. The retailer's annual Black Friday in July sale, which officially kicked off this year on Monday, July 8, is a lifesaver for anyone who just can't wait until November to get their hands on the Instant Pot or the blender they've been wanting — and TBH, these prices look like they're just as good as what you'd get around Thanksgiving, no turkey hangover or long lines required.

Obviously, there are hundreds of deals on offer, but a few caught my eye as offering unusually good savings on some of the most covetable home goods items. For example, as someone who's been in the market for an Instant Pot for some time, I was stoked to see that Macy's is now offering a 6-quart pressure cooker for over 50% off. According to the product description, you'll be paying just $59.99 (compared to the regular price of $124.99) for a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer in one. OK, so it might be a little early to start thinking ahead to all the cozy soups and stews I'll be making in the fall, but IMHO, there's no reason not to get prepared.

Speaking of seasonally-appropriate gear, I made sure to head over to the blenders section to see what was on offer. Personally, I always think of summer as the season of juice, fruity cocktails, and margaritas, which makes some kind of a blender pretty indispensable. If you're looking for a basic blender that won't cost you too much while still serving up all the essentials, the Bella Rocket Blender (which comes with a 12-piece set) looks pretty clutch for just $19.99 from $44.99.

While these two items are personally on my "want" list, there's also a bunch of practical buys if you're in the market for a new vacuum, luggage, bedding, or dishes. One of the best deals that caught my eye is this stainless steel cookware set, which comes with 13 pieces for just $37.99. Considering that the Tools of the Trade set normally retails for $119.99, it blows me mind that you could be getting everything you need to cook your next gourmet meal for just 32% of the cost.

Again, this is one of Macy's biggest sales of the year, and the retailer is constantly adding new flash sales throughout the day. I'd make sure to browse and keep an eye out for whatever products you've been eyeing, because chances are that these are some of the lowest prices that you'll be finding.